Prince William Lets Out a Candid Laugh on Stage Thanks to a Singing Fan in Viral Clip

"My friend made Prince William laugh," the TikTok video from a monumental royal event said

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Prince William on stage at the Platinum Party at the Palace on June 4, 2022

A candid clip of a fan making Prince William laugh on stage is making the rounds on social media two years after the hilarious moment.

On June 4, 2022, Prince William took the stage in front of Buckingham Palace in London at the Platinum Party at the Palace. The star-studded concert — featuring performances by Queen + Adam Lambert, Diana Ross, Rod Stewart, Alicia Keys and more — was just one highlight of the festivities celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, marking her historic 70 years on the throne.

Before beginning his speech, which included a joke about his grandmother's age, Prince William was greeted with cheers, as seen in a TikTok video filmed by a fan with a spot near the stage. One audience member started singing, "We love you, William, we do." Although the royal didn't turn to acknowledge the singer, it was clear he had heard the ditty because he let out a chuckle — while still making sure not to miss his cue. The prince quickly regained composure and began his speech a few seconds later.

"My friend made Prince William laugh," the caption within the video, which has been viewed over 250,000 times, said.

Daniel Leal/Getty Prince William on stage at the Platinum Party at the Palace on June 4, 2022

Related: See Prince William's Response When Veteran Asks If Kate Middleton Is 'Getting Any Better' amid Cancer Treatment

Prince William, now 41, attended the concert with Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte as well as other members of the British royal family. Queen Elizabeth, who was 96 at the time of the event and died months later in September, did not step out for the Platinum Party at the Palace due to her ongoing "mobility issues," but PEOPLE confirmed she watched the show on TV from home at Windsor Castle.

The whole evening celebrated Queen Elizabeth's history-making reign, and it opened with a surprise to even the royals: a humorous prerecorded sketch featuring the Queen and Paddington Bear having tea! When Paddington Bear said he always had a sandwich on him, the Queen quipped, "So do I," and pulled one out of her famous handbag.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which took place from June 2 to June 5, 2022, also included that year's Trooping the Colour marking the monarch's official birthday, a service of thanksgiving attended by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and the grand finale: the Platinum Jubilee Pageant showcasing iconic moments from the seven decades of the Queen's reign.

Niklas Halle'n/Getty From left: Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Camilla and Prince Charles at the Platinum Party at the Palace on June 4, 2022

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Louis stole the show at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant due to his enthusiastic waves, animated faces and interactions with siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

"He's a cheeky monkey — a typical third child," someone who knows the family told PEOPLE at the time. "It's nice that the world got to see him enjoying himself."

Even Prince William and Kate couldn't help but acknowledge their son's scene-stealing moments. The royal couple ended the four days of celebrations by sharing a funny social media post that said, "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…"



CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Kate Middleton and Prince Louis attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5, 2022

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.