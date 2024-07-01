Is Princess Kate attending Wimbledon? Her appearances over the years

Princess Kate has been a mainstay at Wimbledon over the years.

The Princess of Wales has been a friendly face at the championships, based in London, and serves as patron for its longstanding venue, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

But this year, the jury is still out on whether Kate, 42, will appear at the prestigious tennis tournament. The princess has recently made a slow return to public duties following treatment for cancer, which she first announced in March.

Last month, Kate made her official return to the public at Trooping the Colour, after a five-month hiatus. Ahead of her appearance, she provided an update on her health, saying though she is "not out of the woods," she is making progress.

Here's a look at Kate's appearances at Wimbledon over the years.

Princess Kate helps honor Roger Federer in 2023

Roger Federer, eight-time Wimbledon Champion, is honored in the Royal Box with Princess Kate in attendance on day two of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 4, 2023.

Last year, the princess and her husband, Prince William, made Wimbledon a family outing, sans son Prince Louis. The remaining British royal children — Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9, in her reported first time at the tournament — were seen waving to the cameras.

Kate was later seen in the royal box while the tournament honored Roger Federer, an eight-time Wimbledon champion.

Princess Kate accompanies Prince George for his Wimbledon debut in 2022

Princess Kate and Prince William stand to applaud as Cameron Norrie celebrate match point in his quarterfinals men's singles match against David Goffin at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 5, 2022.

2022 was Prince George's debut, and the young royal did not disappoint. He wore a dapper suit and tie to the final day of the London tennis tournament with his parents.

The royals witnessed Serbia's Novak Djokovic win his seventh Wimbledon and his 21st grand slam title overall after defeating Australia's Nick Kyrgios. Kate later presented the winning trophy and the runner-up trophy.

Wimbledon 2021 saw Princess Kate miss games due to COVID scare

Ashleigh Barty is presented with the Venus Rosewater Dish by Princess Kate after beating Karolina Pliskova in the Wimbledon Championship's women's final in London on July 10, 2021.

In 2021, the first games post-COVID, the Princess of Wales missed a portion of Wimbledon after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 and self-isolating.

The tennis enthusiast returned to the royal box with her father, Michael Middleton, for the last day of Wimbledon, during the ladies' singles final match, and eventually presented Australia's Ashleigh Barty with the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy.

Will and Kate watched tennis matches for Wimbledon 2019

Duchess Kate of Cambridge watches Germany's Tatjana Maria playing against Germany's Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon, on July 2, 2019, on day 2 of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament.

In 2019, Kate and William caught Wimbledon games as a couple, with the princess seen spending time outside the royal box. She took in face-offs between Britain's Harriet Dart and America's Christina McHale, and Germany's Tatjana Maria and America's Angelique Kerber, and was later seen chatting with fellow Wimbledon fans.

That year she also made the tournament a girls' night out with her sister, Pippa Middleton, and Duchess Meghan. The group witnessed the women's singles final between Serena Williams, a friend of Meghan, and Romania's Simona Halep.

Princess Kate, Duchess Meghan cheer at Wimbledon together

Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan in attendance for the Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal match at Wimbledon Championships day 12 at All England Lawn and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018.

In 2018, Kate and Meghan, now 42, caught the games together for the first time, attending the Djokovic and Rafael Nadal of Spain's match at Wimbledon.

Andy Murray gets Princess Kate support in 2016

In 2016, Kate was seen cheering at the men's final between Canada's Milos Raonic and Britain's Andy Murray, of which Murray came out victorious.

