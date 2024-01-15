Israel: One dead and at least 12 injured in car-ramming attack in Ra’anana

(REUTERS)

A woman has died and at least 12 other people have been injured in coordinated car ramming attacks in the central Israeli city of Ra'anana on Monday, police have said.

Israeli police have arrested two suspects, who reportedly ran over people in the city to the north of Tel Aviv.

Israeli media said some people are understood to have been stabbed in the incident, which has been described by police as a terrorist attack.

Police said the suspects are Palestinians from the same family in Hebron, a city in the occupied West Bank, and entered Israel illegally.

"They went out together and in parallel, to two different locations, took two cars and launched a series of rammings," central district police chief Avi Biton told reporters in Ra'anana.

At least one of the vehicles had been stolen, police said earlier.

The Times of Israel reported that the Meir Hospital had said a woman in her 70s who was critically injured in the incident had died. Several others who are injured are said to be in a serious condition.

Israeli police forensics personnel inspect a damaged car following the attack (AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli security personnel inspect another damaged car (AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli TV showed scattered personal items on a pavement and said several children were among the injured.

Seven children and teens are being treated at Schneider children's hospital, Times of Israel reported.

Six of them are in light to moderate condition and are undergoing medical evaluations in the emergency department, the news site said.

A seventh teen is in serious condition and is sedated and intubated and has been taken into surgery, it reported.

He said he it was also unclear how many people had been involved in the incident, leaving open the possibility that suspects were still at large.

This is a developing news story and is being updated.