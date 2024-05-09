RCW shows returning to Strathmore

Real Canadian Wrestling (RCW) will be bringing a show to Strathmore, May 17, at the Strathmore Agricultural Society grounds.

“RCW is a local wrestling promotion here in western Canada that travels around to a number of different venues on a regular basis. For example, we are running bi-weekly shows in Calgary, Edmonton, monthly shows in Drumheller, and now we are adding Strathmore to the tour,” said Steve Hurly, whose stage name is “Steve Wilde” for RCW. “What we do is we come in and we set up a full-production wrestling show and we put on a high-energy, family-oriented pro wrestling card featuring independent pro wrestlers from all across Canada, and for this show we have former WWE superstar, Leo Rush coming in.”

Hurley explained the RCW will be visiting Strathmore a total of four times this year. Following the first show at the ag society pavilion, dates have not yet been set in stone for the other three local events.

Hailing from Strathmore himself, Hurley will be performing for the show as well. He added the town has previously exhibited appealing amounts of community involvement, which sympathizes with what the show is about.

“We have not been here in about five or six years – maybe even a little longer, but the brand has definitely changed; it has been elevated to some pretty extreme levels of talent,” said Hurley. “The crowd, what they have seen in the past is not what they are going to see on May 17. What we are doing is we are looking to grow our brand here in Strathmore and contribute to a number of different community organizations moving forward as fundraising opportunities.”

The idea being RCW will reach out to groups such as local sports teams, kids or social groups, an agricultural group, etc. which may be interested in being involved with the show.

A portion of ticket sales prior to the event would go towards supporting the engaged group, whose members would also be invited to watch the show.

“Not only do we support local media and different types of advertising mediums, but our main focus is community involvement,” said Hurley. “I have been in this business for 35-plus years, I have wrestled around the world, and it is great to be able to offer a product that gives back to the community.”

More information regarding the upcoming show is available through the RCW website and associated social media channels.

John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times