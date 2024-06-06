Real-life Hollyoaks couple enjoy loved-up Crete holiday

Former Hollyoaks stars Angus Castle-Doughty and Niamh Blackshaw have shared pictures from their latest holiday, with the couple enjoying their time in Greece.

The pair, who played Eric Foster and Juliet Nightingale, announced in January 2023 that they had coupled up, with the duo leaving their roles on the soap in May and July 2023 respectively.

The couple have gone on strong ever since, and are currently enjoying their holidays in Crete, with Angus sharing a collection of photos on Instagram as he wrote: “Because it’s none of yaaaaa business! 🌊☀️⛵️”

The post contained images of the pair posing by and jumping in the sea as well as a selfie in front of the mirror as they brushed their teeth, with several fans taking to the comments to send their best wishes.

Angus, who has also appeared in The Sandman and Showtrial, previously posted about Niamh in November to celebrate her birthday, with the star sharing a post as they enjoyed a city break in Paris.

“Happy Birthday to the Whhick-ed-ly talented, one-and-only Neville Blackbeard,” he said, referencing John Travolta’s famous mishap at the Academy Awards. “In a tough year, you’ve been a non-stop bright spark. Happy Niamh day, you deserve it all ya absolute rocket.”

Whilst Angus and Niamh have long left Hollyoaks, the Channel 4 soap is preparing for another departure after Glynis Barber filmed her exit scenes as Norma Crow, with the actor sharing a post alongside co-stars Jamie Lomax and Rita Simons.

“A special day of filming with my two faves, winding up my scenes on @hollyoaksofficial,” she wrote. “What a joy working with @jamielomas21, such a generous and gifted actor and who now has a special place in my heart.

“And reunited with @rita_simonsofficial who is literally one of my favourite people on the planet,” she added, with Jamie responding: “I am going to miss seeing you everyday and I love you so much. Thank you for being the best onscreen partner and always making my days enjoyable.”

