Really? With all the problems this country is facing Taylor Swift is what's angering MAGA?

I didn’t want to write this column. I think there are more than enough headlines out there already that center on one of the most idolized entertainers in the world: Taylor Swift.

Sure, she’s tremendously popular and wealthy, but is she that great?

Her music isn’t my cup of tea (I’m more of a Beatles and Willie Nelson kind of girl). So while I don’t pay much attention to Swift, I admire her business prowess and appreciate the fact she has so many adoring fans.

Good for her, living the American dream.

Leave it to the MAGA crowd to find reasons to despise her for her success – and influence. This growing Donald Trump-aligned segment of the Republican Party just can’t help itself from trying to make its proponents look downright wacko.

Going after Swift – and creating kooky conspiracy theories about her, her NFL player boyfriend Travis Kelce, and deep-state Democratic plots – is sure to backfire with her millions of avid fans.

Trump's jealous of Taylor Swift, throws tantrum

Yet Trump – the increasingly likely Republican presidential nominee – has signaled he’s jealous of the superstar singer and her big following, and has posited that he’s “more popular” than Swift, according to Rolling Stone. He’s also claimed he has more committed fans.

So Trump’s insecurity has energized MAGA sympathizers in the media and political world to rally around him, even though it makes them sound completely nuts.

That pretty much sums up this election. Gone are the days of substantive debates over ideas. Welcome to the new era (yes, I’m using that word on purpose) of fandom-infused politics.

Because let’s face it: Trump is a celebrity, just like Swift. He’s a reality TV star turned former president trying to stage a comeback. In our culture, stardom holds undue power.

Trump isn't conservative: If bowing to Trump is the GOP's new 'conservatism,' good luck winning any more elections

It’s downright amusing that Newsmax host Greg Kelly recently called Swift's idolization by fans a “sin.”

Have MAGA fans looked in the mirror recently? Their cult-like obsession with their leader – no matter what he does or says – is the definition of idolatry.

Could Swift save Biden?

Everyone who’s being honest knows that President Joe Biden is a weak candidate. He’s hugely unpopular, even among Democrats, and his age of 81 is showing more every day.

Could Swift and her loyal band of “Swifties” save him come November?

No doubt, her endorsement of Biden could help energize some of her fans to go out and vote. She endorsed him in 2020, too.

But it’s ludicrous to think that there is some huge conspiracy theory involving the Pentagon to harness Swift and her relationship with Kelce (who has – gasp – advocated getting the COVID vaccine that Trump spearheaded, which must mean he’s in cahoots with Big Pharma) in an effort to tilt the election in Biden’s favor.

I wish I were making this up. That’s the rhetoric in some Republican circles right now, however.

Trump or Haley? Trump wins New Hampshire, but if Haley drops out Democrats will get their wish. Don't do it.

Some non-MAGA conservatives are trying to push back against the madness, including former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who lost her seat in Congress after she turned against Trump following Jan. 6, 2001.

Cheney called Swift a “national treasure” on social media. That’s a bit much.

But one thing is true: Swift is not a psy-op out to torpedo Trump. (If all it takes is one singer to turn the election, perhaps Republicans should find a better candidate...)

And if MAGA true believers keep trying to spread these farcical lies, expect more voters to flee the GOP.

Ingrid Jacques is a columnist at USA TODAY. Contact her at ijacques@usatoday.com or on X, formerly Twitter: @Ingrid_Jacques

