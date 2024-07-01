Red Lobster Launches Flavor Flav Menu After Rapper Attempted to Save the Chain Following Bankruptcy

In May, Flavor Flav went viral for ordering the whole Red Lobster menu to try to save the "save the cheddar bay biscuits"

After proving his love of Red Lobster, Flavor Flav is getting the ultimate honor: his own signature menu items.

The seafood chain is partnering with the rapper to rollout his new meal: Flavor Flav’s Faves. The collaboration comes after the hip-hop legend, 65, had ordered the whole menu last month in an effort to “save the Cheddar Bay Biscuits ” when the chain filed for bankruptcy in May.

To thank him for his chivalrously massive purchase, Red Lobster is offering up his favorite items all in one off-menu meal. Flavor Flav’s Faves includes a Maine lobster tail, snow crab legs, garlic shrimp scampi, bacon macaroni and cheese and the customer’s choice of one side.

There's just one catch; the meal won’t be found on the permanent menu so patrons can simply ask their server for the Flavor Flav’s Fave when ordering.

"As a long-time Red Lobster fan, I'm fired up to bring a little bit of my own flavor to fans with a meal featuring my seafood favorites," Flavor Flav said in a statement. "You gotta get to Red Lobster and give it a try because this signature meal is hype, boy!"

Flav’s love of Red Lobster came to light on June 3 when the musician had posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of himself and two tables full of seafood appetizers and entrées. The rapper wrote that he “ordered the whole menu.”

“Ya boy meant it when I said I was gonna do anything and everything to help @redlobster and save the cheddar bay biscuits,” he added.

In an Instagram post shared the same day, Flav revealed that his whole family helped him polish off the seafood feast.

One week after his viral post, on Monday, June 10, the seafood chain unveiled a partnership with him announcing that Red Lobster’s Crabfest was officially back in a commercial.

Flav’s public display of affection for the restaurant comes after the company filed for bankruptcy on May 19 amid growing debt.

The court filing came just days after Red Lobster shut dozens of restaurants and stated that the chain filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida, according to the Associated Press.

In a statement shared the day of the filing, Red Lobster said it would "drive operational improvements, simplify the business through a reduction in locations, and pursue a sale of substantially all of its assets as a going concern."

