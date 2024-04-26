Restaurant serving up endless summer announces permanent closure in South End

For a little less than two years, all one had to do to find endless summer was to stop into SummerBird, a fast-casual restaurant in Charlotte’s South End.

But now, there are no more Sun-Kissed salads or Sweet Carolina sandwiches: SummerBird announced its sudden closure on Thursday, April 25.

“Announcing with a heavy heart, Summerbird will be closing its doors starting Thursday, April 25th at 2 p.m.,” the restaurant posted on Instagram.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to our incredible team and cherished guests whose unwavering support has fueled our journey,” the post stated. “We are profoundly grateful for how each of you has brought our summer dreams to life. For us, summer will always be a state of mind and we hope you will remember us that way as well!”

Summerbird’s dining room facing South Tryon Street played off the summer theme at the fast-casual restaurant in Charlotte’s South End. Alex Slitz/alslitz@charlotteobserver.com

Summer all year

SummerBird opened in August 2022 at The RailYard in South End. It was owned by former NASCAR CEO Brian France and his investment company, Silver Falcoln Capital.

The fast-casual cafe celebrated summer year-round with its themed decor and menu, which combined the indulgent (such as the Sweet Carolina chicken sandwich) with the healthy (the restaurant’s salads were among this writer’s favorites!).

“We wanted somewhere (that) felt like you were having a backyard barbecue with your friends that harkened to nostalgia and the old days of summer,” managing partner Austin Tate told The Charlotte Observer ahead of the restaurant’s opening.

The Sun-Kissed Kale salad with kale, shaved bussels sprouts, radish, parmesan, lemon zest and citrus dressing was one of four salads on Summerbird’s menu in South End. SummerBird

Regular customers expressed sadness and shock at the restaurant’s closure:

“We will miss you! Loved having you in the neighborhood the past couple of years!, wrote Katey Daniels.

“No!! A place that sells some of the world’s best food ever!! With some of the nicest servers ever!,” Reign Hudson stated.

“Nooooooo! We will miss you all - such a beautiful restaurant and great team :(,” Dan Bejmuk said.