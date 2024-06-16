Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s 2 Sons Star in Bottega Veneta's Father's Day Campaign — See the Photos!

"It is about what completes my life now: being present as a partner and a parent,” A$AP Rocky said of the new photo series

Carrie Mae Weems/Bottega Veneta ASAP Rocky with son Riot Rose

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s little ones are already following in their parents’ fashion icon footsteps.

The couple's sons, 2-year-old RZA and 10-month-old Riot Rose, are the stars of Bottega Veneta’s latest campaign, “Portraits of Fatherhood," alongside their dad.

Photographed by Carrie Mae Weems and commissioned by the brand’s creative director, Matthieu Blazy, the black-and-white photography series shows the rapper, 35, interacting with his toddlers in a home-like setting.

Carrie Mae Weems/Bottega Veneta A$AP Rocky with sons RZA and Riot Rose in Bottega Veneta's Father's Day 2024 campaign

The special campaign was released not only to celebrate Father's Day — Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s first as a family of four — but also to mark Bottega Veneta announcing that the rapper is its latest brand ambassador.

The photos are also accompanied by a Weems-directed short film with music direction by A$AP Rocky.

Related: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrate Son RZA's 2nd Birthday with N.Y.C. Bash

In one sweet snapshot, RZA sits on Rocky’s shoulders, and in another, the “Everyday” musician plants a kiss on son Riot’s forehead while holding him high.

One other image from the campaign shows the two boys — both clad in onesies that read “best dad” — following in their father’s musical footsteps by playing on a toddler-sized piano.

Carrie Mae Weems/Bottega Veneta A$AP Rocky with sons RZA and Riot Rose in Bottega Veneta's Father's Day 2024 campaign

Rocky sits right next to them in the birds-eye shot, looking over the brother duo while working from a full-size version of the instrument.

Related: Rihanna Is the 'Happiest' with A$AP Rocky — Inside Their Life with Two Sons: 'Pure Joy' (Exclusive Sources)

In a statement, Rocky, who was born Rakim Mayers, said the new photo series “is the evolution of Mr. Mayers.”

“This is me embodying and embracing fatherhood, parenthood, companionship, and family, while still working on all aspects of my career,” he added.

Carrie Mae Weems/Bottega Veneta A$AP Rocky with son RZA in Bottega Veneta's Father's Day 2024 campaign

Rocky also said the series marks a drastic change in his public image and makes a larger statement about his culture.

“I don’t think there are many people in my culture who advocate for fatherhood and parenthood. This player persona is very pushed,” he said in a statement. “When you think about a rapper, you think about adolescence, about the single bachelor lifestyle. When you think about A$AP Rocky, you think about a playboy, pretty boy, bras being thrown on stage.”

“This is about me as one-woman man, as a family man. It is about what completes my life now: being present as a partner and a parent,” A$AP Rocky continued, adding that it also “shows the sincerity of my place and interactions as a father.”

Related: A$AP Rocky Shares Family Photos with Rihanna and Their Sons in Celebration of RZA Turning 2: 'My First Born'

Carrie Mae Weems/Bottega Veneta A$AP Rocky with sons RZA in Bottega Veneta's Father's Day 2024 campaign

In an Instagram post announcing the new series and ambassadorship, Rocky thanked Weems, writing, “IT WAS A PLEASURE TO WORK ALONGSIDE MY CHILDREN & FAMILY X MATTHIEU BLAZY X BOTTEGA VENETA X CARRIE MAE WEEMS TO BRING U THIS HEARTFELT FATHERS DAY PIECE.”

"THIS SPECIAL MOMENT CAPTURES THE VULNERABILITY ,LOVE AND INTERACTION BETWEEN MY SONS AND I , IM PROUD 2 BE THE MAN THEY CALL DADDA ❤️,” he added. “HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO ALL PROUD DADS OUT THERE A$AP.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Carrie Mae Weems/Bottega Veneta A$AP Rocky with son Riot Rose in Bottega Veneta's Father's Day 2024 campaign

Rocky and Rihanna, 36, were close friends and collaborators for nearly a decade before they began a romantic relationship, which PEOPLE confirmed in November 2020.

Related: Rihanna Says She Wants as Many Kids as 'God Wants Me to Have': 'I Would Try for My Girl'

The couple keeps their relationship and family life relatively private, but Rihanna recently revealed that Riot and RZA are "obsessed" with their dad. While speaking with Page Six in December, the singer said she loves the rapper “differently as a dad.”

"It's a turn on," she said at the time, adding that Rocky is a "great, patient, loving" father.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.