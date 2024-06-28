Roof partially collapses at New Delhi airport leaving one dead and six injured

One person has been killed and six more have been injured in India after part of the roof at an airport collapsed in heavy rain.

The incident at the domestic departure terminal of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport happened at around 5am local time on Friday as heavy pre-monsoon rains lashed the capital.

All flight departures from Terminal 1 were temporarily suspended as rescuers cleared the debris to save anyone trapped, the airport authority said.

Some support beams also collapsed, damaging cars in the pickup and drop-off area of the terminal, local media reported.

Of the six injured, one was rescued from a car on which an iron beam had fallen.

Civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu said first responders were working at the site and advised airlines to assist all affected passengers.

"Rescue operations are still ongoing," he said in a post on X.