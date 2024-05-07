Rosalía Makes Her Big Met Gala Return in Sophisticated All-Black Ensemble

The Spanish singer stepped out for the Met Gala 2024 on May 6, making her big return to the event after last appearing in 2022

Marleen Moise/Getty Rosalía at the 2024 Met Gala

Rosalía is making her big return to the Met Gala!

On May 6, the 31-year-old Spanish singer-songwriter appeared at the star-studded event, keeping her look simple, yet sophisticated with a black strapless gown by Dior that she paired with a chic veil.

"Embodying lady Dior. Embodying Maria Grazia's eyes," she told Vogue's official red carpet co-hosts Gwendoline Christie and Ashley Graham at the event, which is themed "The Garden of Time."

"I'm wearing all black because when I heard about the theme I heard it was about Sleeping Beauty. I was like, 'What is this for me?' " she continued. "I thought about dreams. When you fall asleep, you close your eyes, you see black, you see darkness. That's the prelude for the dreams. Today, I'm celebrating Dior and I'm a black tulip. By the way, by the way, Stephen Jones did this headpiece."

Her look took over 1,800 hours of work to assemble.

Rosalía previously made her Met Gala debut in 2021. At the time, she wore a red, off-the-shoulder gown by Rick Owens. The look featured a plunging neckline and tons of fringe.

Returning to Hollywood's most fashionable event the following year, she spiced things up with an embellished Givenchy dress.

Rosalia attends the 2021 Met Gala

This year's Met Gala is co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. The theme pays homage to the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

As for the exhibit, it features 250 items, dating back to 400 years ago, including an 1877 Charles Frederick Worth silk satin ballgown.

