‘Rosemary’s Baby’ Prequel ‘Apartment 7A’ Starring Julia Garner to Premiere on Paramount+ This Fall

“Rosemary’s Baby” prequel “Apartment 7A,” starring Julia Garner and directed by Natalie Erika James, will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ ahead of the Halloween season.

Roman Polanski’s 1968 horror classic was produced by Paramount, starring Mia Farrow and John Cassavetes as a young couple who are trying to start a family but find themselves tormented by strange neighbors.

According to an official logline, “Apartment 7A” is “Set in 1965 New York City, and tells the story prior to the legendary horror classic ‘Rosemary’s Baby’, exploring what happened in the apartment before Rosemary moved in. When a struggling, young dancer suffers a devastating injury, she finds herself drawn in by dark forces when a peculiar, well-connected, older couple promises her a shot at fame.”

Commissioned for Paramount+, the film also stars Dianne Wiest (“Mayor of Kingstown”), Jim Sturgess (“Across the Universe”) and Kevin McNally (the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series). Supporting cast members include Marli Siu (“Everything I Know About Love”), Andrew Buchan (“All the Money in the World”), Rosy McEwen (“Blue Jean”) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (“Wonka”).

“’Apartment 7A’ is the perfect way to kick off the Halloween season,” said Jeff Grossman, executive vice president of programming at Paramount+ in a statement announcing the streaming release. “Director Natalie Erika James and the prodigious creative team have crafted a chilling and clever new entry into the genre.”

“Apartment 7A” is a Platinum Dunes and Sunday Night production from producers John Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller. James co-wrote the script with Christian White and Skylar James, and executive producers include Vicki Dee Rock and Alexa Ginsburg.

