Ryan Reynolds Celebrates National Best Friends Day with Hilarious Dig at Hugh Jackman

The two actors, who have been friends for more than 15 years, are set to share the screen in 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' which hits theaters on July 26

Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Hugh Jackman (left) and Ryan Reynolds in 2022

Ryan Reynolds is honoring his best friend in the best way!

On Saturday, June 8, the Spirited actor shared a cheeky tribute to Hugh Jackman, his costar in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie. The actors have been friends for more than 15 years, and never miss an opportunity to poke fun at each other online.



In honor of National Best Friends Day, Reynolds, 47, posted the trailer for the latest Deadpool installment on Instagram. “I hope everyone gets to work with their best friend at least once in their lifetime. I know I can’t wait to finally do it," he captioned the post, adding two heart emojis and the hashtag "BestFriendsDay."

Jackman, 55, had the perfect comeback. “I scratch his back. He stabs mine,” he wrote in a post on his own Instagram page, also adding hearts.

This is far from the first time Jackman and Reynolds have trolled each other. In 2018, the Greatest Showman star and Jake Gyllenhaal tricked Reynolds into wearing an ugly Christmas sweater to a holiday party. Reynolds sought his revenge in October 2019 when he shared a hilarious birthday message.

Since it was announced that Jackman is reprising his Wolverine role for the third Deadpool movie, the two have been especially close.

Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Ryan Reynolds (left) and Hugh Jackman in 2023

In a joint interview with PEOPLE in May, the costars and longtime friends spoke about how they have remained close since they met in 2008. “I think the secret sauce to a long-lasting Hollywood friendship is not too dissimilar to having a partner or a marriage,” Reynolds told Jackman at the time.

He also compared the pair's relationship to his own with wife Blake Lively. “I am genuinely rooting for you, all the time. I want you to win," he said. "It’s the same way I feel about Blake. As I'm rooting for her, I know she's rooting for me, and it's why we're so connected.”

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Ryan Reynolds (left) and Hugh Jackman in 2015

They also spoke about the lack of secrets between each other. "There's probably fewer friends in our life that you can say anything to, the stuff you're ashamed, embarrassed, anything,” Jackman told Reynolds.

"You can tell me anything and I can tell you anything, and I don't feel like you're going to be judging or necessarily giving me the answer: ‘Do this.’ And I think that has been the key," he added.

Even Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy sees how much the actors love each other, calling their bromance "f------ real" in a September 2023 interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.

