SC teen arrested for armed robbery at 7-Eleven, Circle K gas stations, sheriff says

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a teenager for a string of robberies, Sheriff Leon Lott announced.

The 17-year-old was arrested Friday for three separate robberies at local gas stations in Columbia between Feb. 11 and Feb. 13, in which he pulled a gun while “demanding the store’s cash.” One incident was at the 7-Eleven on Longreen Parkway, another at the Circle K on Farrow Road and the third at the Circle K on Parklane Road.

The teenager was charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of kidnapping and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He will be charged as an adult.

It is unclear how the teenager obtained the gun.

He was taken to the juvenile division of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.