SE Wisconsin severe weather risk: Damaging winds, flash flooding possible
Strong storms are expected to move through southeastern Wisconsin today, bringing the risk of damaging winds, flash flooding, and hail. Stay weather-aware.
Remain alert for watches and warnings on Friday and Saturday as rounds of strong to severe storms targets portions of southern Ontario
Nights are getting uncomfortably and dangerously hotter in India’s capital as people in the world’s most populous nation feel little respite from unrelenting temperatures.
With significant moisture in the atmosphere, Ontario and Quebec are in store for a stormy weekend with risks of flooding. Melinda Singh has more details on what is in store for the weekend.
Forecasters see better-than-even odds that La Niña develops in time for the peak of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season
While Canada has historically exported more electricity to the U.S. than it receives, that trade is now reversing. Neetu Garcha explains what's behind that; how industry experts are divided on whether it's a blip or a trend; and the challenges and opportunities from it all.
HONOLULU (AP) — Two Hawaii residents were fined $20,000 for their alleged roles in the fatal mauling of a female Hawaiian monk seal pup by unleashed dogs, U.S. officials said Thursday.
On a site three times the size of Hong Kong, a US$10 billion project mooted in Australia has raised hopes of tackling greenhouse gas emissions with green hydrogen. Located 400km north of Alice Springs in central Australia, phase one of the proposed Green Springs project, targeted for completion by 2030, will feature 10 gigawatts (GW) of solar panels, enough to meet the requirements of more than 3 million households. If the project, spread over 200 square kilometres, gets the go ahead and is succ
Sussex council approved a six-figure contract Monday as it works through what CAO Scott Hatcher said could be as much as $1.1 million in damage to municipal assets in February. The tender for flood remediation with E.J. Cunningham was quoted at $284,680 and covers flood repair and resurfacing, some of which can be recoverable under disaster financial assistance, deputy mayor Tim Wilson told council. According to CAO Scott Hatcher, the town has estimated $1.1 million in uninsured damage to munici
A Pennsylvania couple died after getting caught in a rip current while swimming in Florida on Thursday.
Florida man loses arm in alligator attack
An active pattern expected to sweep the country in time for the long Canada Day weekend may bring great conditions for some and a rainy cooldown for others
There were sightings of the bear around the Olympia Regional Airport, Israel Road and Tumwater Boulevard.
The Weather Network challenges the status quo with the first campaign using an AI-assisted avatar
Changes are in the works for the weather for much of the northeastern and western United States starting this weekend and will be in full swing as next week progresses, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Heat will move out of much of the Northeast but will spring up in the West. A massive area of high pressure that has been centered over the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee valleys much of this past week will shift westward through Sunday and will set up over the Southwest states next week. As the c
Researchers are exploring multiple uses for wind farms far out at sea, such as producing fresh seafood. A four-year project that started in 2023 at Scandinavia's largest wind farm off Denmark's east coast is showing signs of early success with its first harvest of seaweed 18 months later. (AP video by James Brooks, Produced by David Keyton)
A hiker in California's Inyo County who was paralyzed by a spider bite was rescued after a last-minute phone call to search and rescue personnel
Police said the trooper swerved to avoid another driver and crashed into an embankment.
Thirteen states in the East from Massachusetts to Kentucky are on alert for more extreme heat before the dangerous temperatures move to the South and the West. Record highs were shattered in New England on Thursday, including 99 degrees in Manchester, New Hampshire; 98 degrees in Hartford, Connecticut; and 97 in Augusta, Maine. On Friday, the temperature is forecast to hit a scorching 98 degrees in Louisville, Kentucky; 84 degrees in Indianapolis; 96 degrees in Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.; 95 in Philadelphia; and 92 in New York City.