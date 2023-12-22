Six charged in NC drug ring with ‘stash house’ two blocks from a federal courthouse
Police this week busted a North Carolina drug trafficking ring that was stashing pounds of fentanyl, meth and weed two blocks from Charlotte’s federal courthouse.
Police and federal agents arrested four defendants after investigating the ring, which was based in Hickory, for 10 months. Two more defendants were already in custody.
Authorities seized more than 4.5 kilograms — or about 10 pounds — of fentanyl, over 3.5 kilograms — or about 8 pounds — of methamphetamine, and more than 200 pounds of marijuana from several “stash houses” around Hickory, Catawba County and Charlotte, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of North Carolina.
They also found seven firearms, including a AR-15 rifle and a privately made firearm or “ghost gun” without a serial number.
“Drug trafficking fuels a great deal of the gun violence in our communities,” said Bennie Mims, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives in Charlotte. “That’s why these collaborative efforts are so critical. When we can disrupt drug trafficking networks, we’re not just removing drugs from our streets. We’re recovering firearms and preventing violent gun crime.”
Six charged in drug-trafficking ring
Police charged 35-year-old Ashton Durrell Farley, or “Hood,” with 29 counts related to the distribution and possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine. The Hickory man was also charged with possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police say Farley was already under federal and state court supervision for prior drug-related offenses.
Police also charged 42-year-old Tonya Quantina Jackson, or “New York,” and 30-year-old Whitney Necole Bryant, both of Hickory with multiple counts of possession and distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Dustin Eric Wilson, 36, of Charlotte faces the same charges.
Harold Marquis Wilfong, 36, of Hickory, is charged with distribution of fentanyl, and Thomas Eugene Ikard, 44, of Lenoir, is charged with distribution of methamphetamine.
Fentanyl deaths in NC
In North Carolina alone, fentanyl has this year killed more than 2,000 people. Some were poisoned after reaching for a seemingly safe party drug, and some overdosed — knowing they’d been dealt a counterfeit pill and a chance at death.
The Charlotte Observer previously reported on the opioid’s presence in schools, which landed several local teens in rehab and killed a Hough High School junior.