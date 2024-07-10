Stacey Solomon shares update on "amazing addition" to family
Stacey Solomon has introduced the two new members of her family with Joe Swash and their children.
The Loose Women panelist and animal lover has taken to Instagram to post a series of cute snaps of her new ducks, called Daisy and Delilah Solomon-Swash.
"So our ducks are gorgeous feather girlies & now finally we can name them," Solomon shared in a post.
"Honestly these little duckies have brought so much joy to our lives," she continued, explaining that she is considering welcoming a few more "feathered friends" into her home.
"They're so loving and cuddly and just the most amazing addition to our family! Can't wait to complete pickle cottage pond & maybe adopt some more feathered friends," she added.
"Things are starting to get a little more even around pickle cottage. 6 boys 5 girls now counting all dogs ducks and humans."
It sounds like taking care of such a big family is a full-time job, as Solomon recently announced she'd like to scale back on her TV engagements and work from home more.
"I don't want to miss what I potentially feel like I missed with my older children," the presenter said in a May interview on the Glad We Had This Chat podcast.
"And I want to be there for my older children, who I think need me now more than ever. I've been battling with that in my head."
She continued: "So what I'm trying to do at this point is make sure everything that I work on I can work on 90% of the time at home. And then just do passion projects outside of the house, and then try and be around for them more. I love being a mum."
