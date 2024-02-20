Emotional moment GMB’s Susanna Reid learns about death of Strictly partner Robin Windsor

Susanna Reid hands news bulletin about Robin Windsor over to Ed Balls. (ITV screengrab)

Susanna Reid was unable to read the news tributes bulletin revealing that former Strictly professional dancer Robin Bobby Windsor had died, who she "fell in love with".

Reid had danced with Windsor on Strictly's Children In Need special in 2011. Overcome with emotion, the breakfast TV presenter got tearful as she was informing Good Morning Britain viewers about the death of the former Strictly star.

During a moving moment on Good Morning Britain, tearful Reid asked Ed Balls to pick up the news bulletin as she said she was unable to read it because she had danced with the late star. She then shared: "It's about Robin Windsor."

BREAKING NEWS:



Strictly Come Dancing's Robin Windsor has died at the age of 44. pic.twitter.com/p0ZKIeBXKy — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 20, 2024

She told viewers: "I'm afraid I've got some very sad news to share. A much beloved member of the Strictly Come Dancing family because on their Facebook page today. I'm sorry Ed I'm not going to be able to read this because I danced with him."

Good Morning Britain presenter Balls picked up where Reid had broken off. He shared the touching tribute that had been posted on social media which announced the news of Windsor's death.

He said: "The Burn the Floor family has lost one of its founding members. Robin Bobby Windsor who has tragically passed away. The Burn the Floor journeyman danced with us for more than 20 years, including Broadway, the West End and all our crazy adventures around the world. His stunning image attached.

Robin Windsor has died aged 44. (Wireimage)

Ed Balls also shared the lovely words from fellow former Strictly Come Dancing pro James Jordan, who had posted on social media overnight. He quoted his tribute, saying: "I had the pleasure of working with this man for many years on Strictly - I have such fond memories of him. He was always very caring and fun to be around. Everyone who came in contact with him adored him, from his celebrity partners to his working colleagues. You will be missed old friend."

Additionally Balls revealed how well loved the star was and he said his reputation "outlived" him. He added: "Robin danced with so many partners loved by millions of Strictly viewers and dance fans more widely. I was never on the show at the same time as him."

Susanna Reid pays tribute

Susanna Reid and Ed Balls paid tribute to Robin Windsor. (ITV screengrab)

Having struck up a bond with the late dancer, Reid said she had fallen in love with Windsor while dancing with him. She said: "Robin was larger than life. I fell in love with him and fell in love with dancing when I danced with him back then."

She went on: "He was an absolutely remarkable dancer, incredibly strong, so creative. He was so enthusiastic about dancing. I adored him. He was the most incredible personality and as soon as I danced with him, there was something very special as him."

What else happened on Good Morning Britain?

Robin Windsor during his time on Strictly alongside Aljaz Skorjanec, Kevin Clifton, Mark Benton, Nick Byrne, Ben Cohen and Artem Chigvintsev. (Getty)

Richard Arnold also paid tribute to the late Strictly star. Having appeared on the show in 2012, he remembered Rachel Riley had danced with Windsor the same year he competed on the show. He said: "It was 2012, the last one in this building. Rachel Riley will be devastated. She danced with him that year."

"This is such a shock," Reid said.

Arnold continued in tribute: "Such heart, such talent, such a twinkler, I can't. It's a bit of a shock."

