Super Bowl halftime show: When and how to watch as Usher promises huge event with surprise guests

Usher has promised surprise guests and a show that celebrates both his past and present when he headlines the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show this Sunday (11 February) at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

The R&B singer, known for hits including “Yeah!”, “OMG” and “You Make Me Wanna...”, gave fans just a hint at what to expect during a press conference hosted by Apple Music in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

An eight-time Grammy winner, Usher joked that he made it “easy” for himself to think of who to invite to join him onstage, having collaborated with many of the world’s biggest pop stars including Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys and Jungkook.

The kickoff is set for 3.30pm PT/6.30 pm ET/11.30pm GMT, with the three-hour-long game broadcasting live on CBS. UK fans will be able to watch the broadcast on ITV1.

Post Malone, Reba McEntire and Andra Day will perform during the Super Bowl LVIII pre-game next month.

The NFL announced the news ahead of the game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday 11 February.

Rapper and singer Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful”. Meanwhile, country music star and actor Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem, and Grammy and Golden Globe award-winning singer and actor Day will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

Both will be produced and arranged by Emmy-winning musical director Adam Blackstone.

Both the pre-game entertainment and the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show will also feature American Sign Language performances.

Usher is joining a renowned list of artists, including Rihanna, Béyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who have been given the coveted opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl’s halftime show.

The National Football League’s outrageously popular championship game will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday (11 February), with the kickoff set for 6.30pm ET/11pm GMT.

As the 12 to 14-minute halftime slot has typically been offered to well-established artists, they have often put together a set of their biggest hits.

And while the gig has been associated with being a pinnacle of success for artists and an opportunity to put their talent on display for a global audience, many fans may be surprised to find out how much the Super Bowl organisers pay their headliners.

How much is Usher being paid to perform at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show?

What’s happening at the pre-game show?

Post Malone, Reba McEntire and Andra Day are set to perform during the Super Bowl LVIII pre-game show.

Rapper and singer Malone will perform “America the Beautiful”. Meanwhile, country music star and actor McEntire will sing the national anthem, and Grammy and Golden Globe award-winning singer and actor Day will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

Usher will soon take centre stage at the National Football League’s 2024 Super Bowl to entertain football fans and casual viewers tuning in exclusively for the famed halftime show.

The culmination of the 2023/24 football season is scheduled to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday (11 February), with the Kansas City Chiefs playing the San Francisco 49ers for the championship title.

While the annual event is a major part of American culture, it’s become increasingly popular in other countries as well, including the UK.

So for British fans interested in tuning into the live broadcast – whether to watch the game or catch Usher’s halftime performance – you’ll be able to watch on ITV1.

The 2024 Super Bowl kickoff is set for 6.30 pm ET/11 pm GMT on Sunday (11 February). For US fans, you’ll be able to watch the broadcast on CBS.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When and how to watch Usher’s 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in the UK