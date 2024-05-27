'Super Size Me' filmmaker Morgan Spurlock dead at 53

NBC News reports that the Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker died on Thursday due to cancer. "It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan.", "Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas and generosity. Today the world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him.", Morgan Spurlock's Brother, Craig, via statement. Spurlock's films usually dealt with sociopolical issues, his most famous being “Super Size Me”. In the film, Spurlock ate only McDonald's for 30 days straight and documented the experience.