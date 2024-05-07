Sydney Sweeney Pairs a Cinderella Dress With a Jet-Black Bob at the 2024 Met Gala

After two successful Met Gala red carpets, Anyone But You leading lady Sydney Sweeney is back for her third year in a row. For this year’s “The Garden of Time” theme, the star wore a light-blue ball gown adorned with florals, and she paired the look with dramatic black opera gloves. Most surprisingly, she also sported a jet-black bob—the exact opposite of her typical, long blonde locks.

Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images

Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

At the 2023 gala, with the dress code “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” Sweeney slipped into a nude, form-fitting, crystal embellished gown with a flared tulle skirt and a long black bow at her knees. A matching bow was also tied into her long, windswept hair. Her makeup was a soft glam look consisting of bronzed, shimmering eyeshadow and a matte nude lip.

Christopher Polk - Getty Images

The Euphoria star made her debut at the biggest night in fashion in 2022, when the museum celebrated its exhibit “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” For the event, Sweeney wore a classy strapless white ballgown with a peplum-style bodice and a sharp, angled neckline. Eventually, she removed the long, dramatic skirt of the gown, transforming it into a draped, corseted bubble minidress. The short dress showed off her silver sequin stiletto sandals.

Kevin Mazur/MG22 - Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images

At the event, she posed for photos with co-star Maude Apatow, who wore a vintage-style transparent black, off-the-shoulder, polka-dot gown. Her hair was styled in a retro ’do with a side part and loose curled waves. She completed her look with a bold red lip.

Kevin Mazur/MG22 - Getty Images

