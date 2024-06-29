Taylor Swift tells staff 'We need some help' for fan at Ireland Eras Tour show

The open, no-seating-assignments floor for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts is still proving to be a challenge for fans in need of assistance.

"We need some help over there," Swift said near the end of her song "Lavender Haze" on Friday night in Dublin, Ireland. "I see that you've got it. Great. Everyone who works in this stadium is amazing."

The brief pause alerted responders to make sure Swifites on the packed floor of Aviva Stadium were okay. The singer handed off her microphone to dancer Raphael Thomas while her other dancer Jan Ravnik grabbed her purple "Karma" coat.

"I just want to stay in that lavender haze," she sang on cue before transitioning seamlessly into her song "Anti-Hero."

The singer-songwriter has notably spoken up along her European leg, because fans don't have chairs with a specific spot, which is how the set-up is for . They crowd close to the diamond catwalk and to avoid losing their spot by using the restroom, fans don't drink as much water.

In Scotland, the singer noticed a fan needed help and strummed her guitar until assistance arrived.

"I’m just gonna keep playing until someone notices them," she said. "I can do this all night."

In London, she asked for assistance during several songs.

"We need some help right at the end of the ramp just where they're waving," she said. The interruptions mostly happen during songs from the "Folkmore" (combined "Folklore"/"Evermore" set), "Red" and "1989" sets.

Security guards lining the stage pass out free cups of water. When fans really need help, they yell from the floor or flash their cell phone lights at the singer.

Swift has one more show in the Irish capital before heading to Amsterdam, Netherlands.

