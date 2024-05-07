Teen Violence victim speaks out on visit back to Valley

CBC

WARNING: This article contains details of sexual assault and may affect those who have experienced it or know someone affected by it. A former Hamilton police officer will not go to jail for sexually assaulting the woman he was mentoring as she pursued her own career in policing.Michael LaCombe, 54, will instead serve 12 months of house arrest followed by 12 months of probation after Justice Cameron Watson found him guilty of two counts of sexual assault in January, following a trial.Watson sent