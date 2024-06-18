Tom Hardy on why he's drawn to dark characters

The Bikeriders star Tom Hardy tells Yahoo Entertainment why he generally prefers to play the bad guy over the hero in films. "I feel like I can serve a purpose there, rather than pretending I'm something that I'm not, " says Hardy. "Even though, ironically, I'm pretending to be somebody in the first place," he adds.

Video Transcript

Regardless of any concept of what darkness may or may not be, there's often say at times AAA vulnerability in the depth within characters who are infinitely more interesting than the than somebody who ideologically purports to be some symbolic reference towards good and the light, whatever that is, because my experience is it's not that, you know, and and and the colours that go between black and white and the binary option of like good versus evil is much grayer.

I just feel better there.

And I feel like I can serve a purpose there rather than pretend that I'm something that I'm not even though, ironically, I'm pretending to be somebody in the first place anyway.

So if that makes sense