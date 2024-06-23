Tornado risk on parts of the Prairies amid severe storm chance Sunday

1:24 p.m. CST - A tornado watch is in effect for portions of Saskatchewan amid a severe storm threat on Sunday afternoon. A tornado watch means that conditions are favourable for the development of tornadoes.

Pay close attention to the latest alerts in case the tornado watch is upgraded to a tornado warning in your area. Have a plan in place to seek safe shelter in case severe weather threatens your home, your office, or while you’re driving.

Sask tornado watch 1 June 23 2024

The original article with the full forecast for the Prairies continues below.

A low-pressure system moving across the western Prairies will spark a risk for severe thunderstorms throughout portions of Alberta and Saskatchewan on Sunday.

That will come after tornado warnings were prompted in parts of Saskatchewan Saturday evening, though nothing was confirmed to have occurred.

MUST SEE: Your changeable Canada Day forecast may turn into a game of musical chairs

On Sunday, we’ll see thunderstorms develop through the afternoon and evening hours, potentially targeting the Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina areas. Parts of southern Saskatchewan will be at risk of one or two tornadoes, alongside large hail, heavy downpours and potent wind gusts.

Remain alert through the day for watches and warnings in your area. Proactively monitor the radar and ensure you have a plan in place if severe thunderstorms threaten your community.

Sunday storms may turn severe, tornadic on parts of the Prairies

Forecasters expect thunderstorms to develop through the afternoon and evening as a low-pressure system pushes east through Alberta toward Saskatchewan.

Prairies precipitation timing Sunday afternoon_June 23

Sunday’s overall severe storm risk covers an expansive area that includes the Yellowhead Highway from Edmonton to Saskatoon, Highway 11 from Saskatoon to Regina, and most of the Saskatchewan portion of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Given the greater instability and winds present over southern Saskatchewan, the stronger storms could develop into supercells capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail up to three or four centimetres, and potentially one or two tornadoes.

Prairies storm risk map Sunday_June 23

Areas outside of southern Saskatchewan, but still within the severe-possible range, could still see large hail, strong wind gusts and heavy downpours.

Make sure you stay alert through the day for watches and warnings in your area. Proactively monitor the radar and ensure you have a plan in place should severe weather occur.

WATCH: Tornado safety tips you can’t afford to miss

Click here to view the video

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast for the Prairies.

Thumbnail courtesy of Jason T, taken in Yorkton, Sask.