How Toxic Is Trump? Republican Group's Hidden Camera Reveals Uncomfortable Truth

A Republican group opposed to Donald Trump used hidden cameras to show just how hard it would be for someone with his resume to get a job at a local mall.

“If Trump is too big of a liability to get a job at your local mall, he is too big of a liability to be president of the United States,” the voiceover says in the new video from Republican Voters Against Trump, which will air on Fox News, among other places.

The video features a job-seeker explaining his troubled past to prospective retail employers.

“I’m currently facing 88 felonies,” he explains, adding that the charges include retention of classified information and falsifying business documents. He also mentions being found liable for sexual assault.

“We run a full background,” one manager tells him, adding bluntly: “It won’t go through.”

He doesn’t have much luck with other would-be employers either:

The group said the spot will air nationally during “Morning Joe” on MSNBC and “Fox & Friends” on Fox News as well as digitally in the swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and is part of an ongoing $50 million ad campaign against Trump.

Trump is currently on trial in New York in the criminal case related to hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels. It’s the first of four criminal trials the former president is facing.

Republican Voters Against Trump has also been running spots featuring rank-and-file GOP voters explaining why they can’t support the former president ― and why they plan to vote for President Joe Biden instead.