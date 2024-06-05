“The Traitors” Season 3 Cast: Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause and Sam Asghari Among 21 Celebrity Players

Production for the third season of the hit Peacock reality series is currently underway in Scotland, with Alan Cumming back as host

The Traitors has gathered together another superstar cast of reality greats for season 3.

Peacock's Emmy-nominated psychological reality competition series — which challenges faithful contestants to sniff out a number of secret saboteurs among them in an effort to win a cash prize — has once again brought together 21 of the biggest personalities across reality TV and beyond for its third installment, production of which is currently underway in Scotland.

Names of the stars were announced by the network in a video on the Today show on Wednesday, June 5. The players come from iconic reality shows like The Real Housewives, Survivor, Big Brother, The Bachelorette, Summer House, RuPaul's Drag Race, Vanderpump Rules and Dancing with the Stars, among others.

Zac Efron's brother Dylan Efron, who he worked with on Down to Earth with Zack Efron, is also playing, as is Lord Ivar Mountbatten, cousin to the late Queen Elizabeth II.



Here's the full cast list:

Alan Cumming will be returning to host The Traitors again, alongside his trusty sidekick Lala. The two appeared in an Instagram video together shared to Cumming's page on June 1.

"Live from the highlands of Scotland, where I may or may not have just chosen the traitors for season 3 of a well-known reality show," Cumming teased.

"It’s Saturday night on Broadway," he wrote in the post's caption, using a favorite phrase of the New York City theater community, "and Lala and I are being treacherous."

PEACOCK Alan Cumming in season 2 of 'The Traitors'

The Traitors is based on the Dutch series, De Verraders. The first season premiered on Peacock in January 2023, with season 2 debuting in January 2024. (Season 3, by that math, is likely to air in January 2025).

In season 1, the cast was split into a combination of "real people" and reality stars — though that format was abandoned for a full reality star cast in season 2.

Four-time Survivor alumna Cirie Fields was the season 1 winner, beating out Brandi Glanville (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Cody Calafiore (Big Brother), Rachel Reilly (Big Brother), Arie Luyendyk Jr. (The Bachelor), Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Kyle Cook (Summer House), Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset), Ryan Lochte (Olympian) and her fellow Survivor pal Stephanie LaGrossa. As a traitor, Fields took home the full $250,000 pot.

Euan Cherry/PEACOCK Alan Cumming (center) and the cast of 'The Traitors' season 2

The season 2 prize of $208,100 was split by Real World and Challenge alums Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella, who were both faithfuls. They outlasted Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island USA), Dan Gheesling (Big Brother), Deontay Wilder (Boxer), Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK) , Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother), Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge), John Bercow (UK Parliament), Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire), Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami), Marcus Jordan (Real Housewives of Miami), Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars), Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Shahs of Sunset), Parvati Shallow (Survivor), Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Peter Weber (The Bachelor), Phaedra Parks (Married to Medicine), Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor), Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County) and returnee Chastain.

In addition to the U.S. seasons, other installments of The Traitors have popped up in the U.K. and Australia. All episodes of all seasons of The Traitors are streaming now on Peacock.



