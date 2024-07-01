Travis Kelce Is ‘Doing Really Well’ in Rehearsals for “Grotesquerie”, Says Costar Niecy Nash-Betts

Nash-Betts joked she and Kelce sit around "eating In-N-Out reading words off a piece of paper," when asked what their rehearsals look like

Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Randy Shropshire/Getty Images From Left: Niecy Nash-Betts; and Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is apparently nailing his new acting role.

Niecy Nash-Betts previously revealed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was joining Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX series, Grotesquerie, sharing a video of the pair on set in May.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, June 30, Nash-Betts, 54, revealed she's "pleasantly surprised" with how well Kelce, 34, has been doing.

"He's doing really well. Really well," she told the outlet.

When questioned about whether she's been helping the athlete run lines, Nash-Betts said: "Of course, I have to!"

Niecy Nash/Instagram From Left: Niecy Nash-Betts and Travis Kelce

The Claws star then noted that a typical rehearsal for them looks like "us sitting around eating In-N-Out, reading words off a piece of paper."

She was also asked if she's spoken to Kelce about his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. "Well now, I don't ask and tell! Let me just say that," the actress quipped.

PEOPLE previously confirmed Kelce was joining the show after series star Nash-Betts shared the video of the pair on Instagram.

"Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie?" the Emmy winner teased, before panning over to Kelce.

"Jumping into new territory with Niecy!" he replied, as Nash-Betts said, "We on site!"

"This is what happens when WINNERS link up‼️ @killatrav Welcome to Grostequerie!" she captioned the video on May 8.

Kelce later shared the clip on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Steppin into a new world with one of the legends," while tagging Nash-Betts.

Nash-Betts' "winners" comment seemingly referred to the Emmy she took home for her role on another Murphy series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, on Jan. 15 — nearly one month before Kelce's third Super Bowl win with the Chiefs on Feb. 11.



MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Niecy Nash-Betts at the 2024 BET Awards on June 30, 2024

Kelce, meanwhile, previously appeared as himself on Showtime's Moonbase 8 in 2020. He also produced the upcoming film My Dead Friend Zoe, and is set to host the upcoming Prime Video game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

However, he recognizes that the Grotesquerie role is a challenge for him.

"I guess you could say that," the athlete said while discussing whether he thinks of himself as an actor during a June 6th interview on Good Morning America. "I’ve been on a few shows before, I’ve only played myself on those shows though."

He added that it's "definitely different portraying a character and trying to find the emotions in everything and the understanding of a script and a scene."

"It’s a challenge. I feel like an amateur right now, but I’m coachable," Kelce went on. "That’s one thing I know from being in sports — I’m a coachable guy."

