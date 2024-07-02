TVLine Items: Garrett Dillahunt Joins High Potential, Harley Quinn Spinoff Trailer and More
Garrett Dillahunt has copped a recurring role on ABC’s upcoming fall drama High Potential, our sister site Deadline reports.
Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place), based on the French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI) and starring Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (played by Graceland‘s Daniel Sunjata).
Dillahunt — whose TV credits include Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood and Raising Hope, to name a few — will play Lieutenant Melon, the head of the LAPD’s Robbery Division who would much rather be running Major Crimes.
High Potential’s cast also includes Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), Deniz Akdeniz (The Flight Attendant), Amirah J (Shameless), Matthew Lamb (Firebuds) and Judy Reyes (Scrubs).
Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…
* HBO’s It prequel series Welcome to Derry has tapped Rudy Mancuso (Música) for an undisclosed recurring role, per Deadline.
* Max has released a new trailer for the Harley Quinn spinoff Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, premiering Thursday, July 18:
Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
