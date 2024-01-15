‘Two years on, I’m still dealing with my dead husband’s digital legacy’

Hayley and Matthew had only been married a year and three months when he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma - Handout

“Matt was the admin guy in our relationship,” says Hayley Smith matter-of-factly. Two years have passed since her husband, Matthew Smith, died from cancer and she’s still dealing with the loose threads of his digital legacy.

“Suddenly you find yourself asked for every single document under the sun when you’re dealing with someone’s death,” states Hayley, now 33, the same age as Matthew was when he died in 2021. “And they were all on Matt’s emails.”

The problem was that in the aftermath of losing her husband, she couldn’t remember his password. She was left having to guess at it, changing the numbers until she finally hit the right combination.

“And then having to scroll through all his emails, it wasn’t a nice feeling,” says the charity worker from West Lothian.

The couple had only been married a year and three months when Matthew, a hedge fund reconciliation manager, was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in July 2016 at the age of 28.

While he initially responded well to surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, in April 2020 scans showed his tumour had started to regrow and in October 2020 he was told he had a year left to live.

His decline was rapid. Matthew started suffering clusters of epileptic seizures. His speech was affected and the couple, even if Hayley had thought to, would have struggled to fully discuss the details of Matthew’s presence online.

He was eventually admitted to the Marie Curie Hospice in Edinburgh, where he died on October 7 2021, aged 33.

“Even though I knew Matt was dying, it was never something that crossed my mind. It wasn’t until afterwards I thought, ‘Oh great, how do I close down his socials?’.”

It’s a new concern that didn’t exist 20 years ago. What will happen to our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok accounts when we die? Should we come up with a plan now, or risk leaving our loved ones to make the decision about our digital legacy once we’re gone?

For Hayley, the tsunami of digital admin was distressing, although knowing the key to unlock Matthew’s phone made some things easier. “Everything that I had to cancel was so stressful. Many of our joint bills were in his name, our Netflix, even our Nectar card. I had to cancel his phone contract. A lot of these places don’t know how to speak to a bereaved person. I had some quite upsetting phone calls.”

Hayley recalls trying to cancel their Sky contract, which was in Matthew’s name. “I was explaining I was now just one person and I couldn’t afford the bills, but even then they were still trying to sell me things.”

The trouble with Facebook

Matthew also had investment portfolios and he had that all on apps, which Hayley had to untangle. “It took me about a year after his death to get most things straight.” But there remains one part of his digital legacy that she’s yet to take control of: Matthew’s Facebook page.

“I’ve still not managed to close Matt’s Facebook or turn it into a memory page. I’ve tried 10 times uploading his death certificate, it’s just never changed over. I don’t know if there’s a glitch in the browser I’m using, but it doesn’t seem to work.

“I just don’t have the energy to chase Facebook. I’m so busy with work and still processing my grief that I don’t want to have to sit and contact them.” As a result, she often sees upsetting messages pop up on her feed.

“Some people don’t realise he’s died. I’ve been quite vocal on social media but there are some people who haven’t been on for a long time who still write ‘Happy birthday’ to him. You see that pop up and it’s just awful.”

Her experience of losing Matthew has made her think about her own digital legacy. Hayley has appointed her two sisters as power of attorney and even has a “If Hayley gets hit by a bus” folder at work.

She recommends that more people think about passing on information about their digital life to their family or partner in the eventuality of their sudden death.

“We don’t want the worst to happen to ourselves but you just don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s a terrible thing to think about it, but it’s necessary. It makes everyone’s life easier if you suddenly become unable to make decisions for yourself.”

Sarah Stanley is a Marie Curie nurse and an expert in digital legacy issues for the charity. She says: “When you think about digital legacy, people tend to go straight to thinking about social media, but actually our mobile phones hold so much information about us. They are also now our cameras, and we store so much on them that can be lost when we die.”

She has direct experience of how distressing a locked phone can be, after losing two families during the Covid pandemic. “We don’t necessarily print photos off like we used to. A lot of people are also using face recognition or fingerprint recognition.”

‘Make sure you get prints of your loved ones’

She urges everyone to consider how they might want to ensure their own family memories aren’t lost. “It might be going through the photos on your phone and making sure you get prints of some of your most loved ones.”

Digital legacy is something that Marie Curie is increasingly talking about with the people they support. Among the questions they ask people to consider are if you want friends and family to have access to your photos or posts after you’ve died, whether you should have important documents saved in your email folders that others may need, and if there is private information you don’t want family or friends to access.

“The conversation is moving and growing quickly,” says Sarah. “And it’s something we need to start thinking about a lot more.”

Making a plan for all the different online accounts you have is a first step. Regarding social media, knowing your options is important. Do you want to memorialise an account so your timeline and pictures can be seen by friends, but no one can make changes to it?

It is also possible to set up a Legacy Contact on Facebook, so that this person can manage your account after you die but can’t create new posts or read your messages. You may prefer to deactivate or more permanently delete it so that its contents are no longer available. While for the person who is dying it can be the last thing on their mind, it helps those who are left behind to think about the issue and if possible, talk about what your wishes would be.

“The stuff that you end up doing after someone dies is just so incredibly stressful. The onus all sits with you, which is really difficult,” says Hayley. She says Marie Curie has been a huge support, both during Matthew’s illness and since.

It wasn’t until July 2021 that Hayley was referred to Marie Curie. Before that, she had been caring for Matthew alone at home while still working. Marie Curie provided day and night visits at home for Hayley, and put her in touch with the palliative care services locally, which she hadn’t been in contact with until then. The support she and Matthew received inspired her to start working for a children’s hospice in Scotland.

“I don’t know where I’d be without Marie Curie, they’ve been phenomenal.” She adds: “Everyone processes grief so differently, but talking about digital legacy, making a plan today, means you can save loved ones from heartache when you’re gone.”

