Usher Gets Theatrical in McQueen at the Met Gala

There's just something about a cloak. Throw one on anyone—and I mean anyone—and you've changed the vibe entirely. Pair it with a wide-brimmed hat and add some red- and black-dipped rose detailing to the mix, and you've got Usher at the Met Gala this evening. I can't be the only one whose mind is taking a little hop, skip, and jump over to The Phantom of the Opera, right?

I mean that with love. The Met Gala is and should be about theatricality. It is, in my book, one of the few Major Fashion Events that truly rewards guys for taking a big risk. Yes, one could play it safe. One could bank on looking simply "great," instead of "great and on-theme." And one would rarely be faulted, at least too heavily, for that decision. (Just take a look at this guy right here!)

Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

But this is the first Monday in May. The Costume Institute is unveiling its "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition at a gala where the theme is "The Garden of Time." If ever there were a time to climb out on that limb, it's this evening. And if ever there were a label to accompany you on that journey, it's Alexander McQueen.

Arturo Holmes/MG24 - Getty Images

So here we have Usher. In a gigantic cloak. Topped with a leather hat underpinned by a shimmering black tux, beneath which sit the pointiest of shoes. It's a whole thing. He looks like he's having a whole lot of fun with it. And that is exactly the point.

Theo Wargo/GA - Getty Images

You Might Also Like