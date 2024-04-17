Video predates Iran attack on Israel, shows rockets from Lebanon | Fact check

The claim: Video shows Iran's April 13 attack on Israel

An April 13 Threads post (direct link, archive link) shows a TikTok video of glowing objects flying through the night sky and exploding.

"Iron dome fails to stop barrage of Iranian missiles," reads the caption. "They sent over four thousand missiles. Iron dome can protect only up to one thousand. Glory to Iran."

The post garnered more than 100 likes in four days.

Our rating: False

The video was posted online more than a month before Iran's attack on Israel. It shows rockets fired from Lebanon, CNN Türk reported.

Video predates Iran's April 13 attack

On April 13, Iran launched missiles and drones at Israel after a suspected Israeli attack on an Iranian embassy in Syria. But the video in the post was captured prior to that event.

CNN Türk published the video on March 5 and reported that it showed rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel. Many of the rockets were destroyed in the air by Israel's Iron Dome air defense system, according to the report.

An uncropped, higher-resolution version of the video was also posted on X, formerly Twitter, that day.

While the post claims thousands of missiles were fired by Iran, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told The Washington Post that Iran deployed 170 drones and 150 missiles.

The Threads user who shared the post could not be reached.

Logically Facts also debunked the claim.

Our fact-check sources:

