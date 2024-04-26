Vintage Star Tracks: This Time in 1981, See Bruce Springsteen on Stage, Plus a Young Sam Elliott, Hugh Hefner & More

Find out what the biggest stars of the '80s were up to with throwback photos from Hollywood's bygone era

Hollywood's biggest names were out and about at this time 43 years ago.

April 1981 wrapped up with glamorous events, outings and award shows all over the world. Longtime loves Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross stepped out for the 16th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Los Angeles, and Prince Charles watched polo down under in Sydney. Bianca Jagger and Andy Warhol caught up during a Carolina Herrera fashion show in New York City, and across the ocean, Bruce Springsteen performed a show in the Netherlands.

Travel back in time to see what the hottest stars of the decade were up to during the peak of spring in 1981.

The Boss Abroad

Rob Verhorst/Redferns Bruce Springsteen in 1981

Bruce Springsteen brought his rockin' American style and hit songbook to the Netherlands for a performance on April 29, 1981.

Original Playboy

Derek Hudson/Getty Hugh Hefner and Sondra Theodore in 1981

On April 28, Hugh Hefner stopped by the opening of his Playboy Hotel-Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with his girlfriend Sondra Theodore.

On the Playing Field

Paul Murray/Fairfax Media via Getty Prince Charles in 1981

Prince Charles enjoyed a drink on the sidelines during a polo match on April 26 at Warwick Farm in Sydney, Australia.

Best of the Genre

Wolfgang Eilmes/picture alliance via Getty Johnny Cash in 1981

Johnny Cash took the stage to perform during the International Festival of Country Music at Frankfurt Festival Hall in Germany on April 25.

Date Night

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Katharine Ross and Sam Elliott in 1981

A few years before Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross tied the knot in 1984, the duo stepped out in L.A. for the 16th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 30.

Family Resemblance

Gary Gershoff/Getty Kathy Sledge, Kim Sledge and Joni Sledge in 1981

Kathy, Kim and Joni Sledge — three of the four Sister Sledge girl group members — posed together for outdoor photos in Philadelphia on April 28.

Honeymoon Phase

Mirrorpix/Courtesy Everett Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach in 1981

Shortly after their wedding ceremony on April 27, Ringo Starr and his new wife Barbara Bach headed into London's Heathrow Airport for their flight to Los Angeles.

Off the Runway

Bianca Jagger and Andy Warhol in 1981

Bianca Jagger chatted with Andy Warhol during a fashion show by designer Carolina Herrera at the Metropolitan Club in New York City on April 27.

A Musical Outing

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Dick Clark and Kari Clark in 1981

Dick Clark and his wife Kari enjoyed a glamorous night out at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 30 in Los Angeles.

Beverly Hills Babe

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Zsa Zsa Gabor in 1981

Zsa Zsa Gabor wore a feathery ensemble to an Evening in Monaco-themed benefit at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in L.A. on April 24.

Starry Night

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Erik Estrada and Barbara Horan in 1981

Erik Estrada and Barbara Horan spent the night out in Beverly Hills at the Night of at Least a Dozen Stars benefit on April 27.

Studded Stud

Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe in 1981

Vince Neil rocked out with his Mötley Crüe bandmates during a performance at Warfield Theater in San Francisco on April 24.

Belting It Out

Paul Natkin/Getty Ronnie Spector in 1981

Ronnie Spector took her talents to the stage at Tuts nightclub in Chicago for a performance on April 28.

All Smiles

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty John Schneider in 1981

John Schneider wore an unbuttoned ruffled shirt to the 16th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 30 in Los Angeles.

Golden Girl

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Bobbie Gentry in 1981

Bobbie Gentry glittered in a gold and amber embellished gown on April 30 at the Academy of Country Music Awards at L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.