Watch for Andy Garcia around Fort Worth. A-list star joins Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’

Andy García is the latest actor to join Taylor Sheridan’s “Landman,” which is filming in and around Fort Worth.

“Landman” is the latest drama series from “Yellowstone” creator and North Texas native Sheridan. The new Paramount+ series stars Billy Bob Thornton and is set in the world of oil prospectors.

Per Deadline Hollywood, García is set to play Galino, an extremely capable, powerful and practical man. García’s appearance in the show is said to be in a “key role.”

Cameras began rolling on “Landman” in February in and around Fort Worth. Along with Thornton, the show stars Demi Moore, Ali Larter and Jon Hamm, who was seen exploring the Cowtown culinary scene betwixt filming.

A slate is pictured from the first day of production of “Landman”, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

García, 68, has been acting in movies and television since the late 1970s.

Some of the actor’s most notables roles are in “The Untouchables,” “The Godfather Part III,” “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Father of the Bride,” “Geostorm” and “Black Rain.” “Landman” is the first time García has worked on a Sheridan project.

“Landman” is co-created and executive produced by Sheridan and Christian Wallace, which is based on Texas Monthly’s podcast “Boomtown” that Wallace wrote and hosted.

The show’s synopsis reads, “Landman is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

“Landman” is still in production in Fort Worth and will release on Paramount+ at a later date.