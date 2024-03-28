Watch: Five-legged lamb gets new home with Mississippi woman

March 28 (UPI) -- A Mississippi woman with numerous rescue animals welcomed an unusual new addition to her home: a five-legged lamb.

Natalie Renot, of Wiggins, said the lamb, which she named Spider-Lamb, was in rough shape and had maggots in his stomach when she rescued him from a farm and took him to the Fur Babies Veterinary Hospital.

Veterinarians said Spider-Lamb needs hernia surgery, but already is improving.

"He definitely has some abnormalities. He might not be normal compared to other lambs, but I think that he will live a normal-for-him life," veterinarian Jason Gulas told WLOX-TV.

Gulas said Spider-Lamb is still working on building strength to stand and walk.

"Spider-Lamb is definitely one of a kind for sure," Gulas said.

Renot said Spider-Lamb will have a permanent home with her, and she is raising funds to help pay for his veterinary bills.

"I am still having to force-feed him, but I did stand him up and he walked a little bit, so I call that progress," she wrote in a TikTok post.