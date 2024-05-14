Watch: Jon M. Chu reveals how Glinda, Elphaba were cast in 'Wicked'
Universal Pictures has released a behind-the-scenes featurette for “Wicked,” offering fans a glimpse into the making of the beloved Broadway musical's highly anticipated film adaptation.
Key points:
“Wicked,” which will come in two parts, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.
The movie explores the untold story of the witches of Oz, focusing on the friendship and divergent paths of Elphaba and Glinda at Shiz University.
“Wicked Part One” premieres on Nov. 27, 2024, while “Wicked Part Two” follows on Nov. 26, 2025.
The details:
The featurette released on Monday highlights director Jon M. Chu’s enthusiasm for the project and emotional moments from the casting of lead stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.
Recalling their auditions, Chu described Grande as "an Ari that I've never seen before" and Erivo as "raw and vulnerable, I couldn't get her out of my head."
Chu admitted he would always pick “Wicked” when asked to choose one movie he wants to do. He said he aims to give audiences a new experience.
“I want people to see ‘Wicked’ and experience it in a way they’ve never experienced before. I want them to feel what I felt going into that theater for the first time. I want to make them laugh, to make them sing, to make them feel that after they’ve watched it, they’ve been changed for good.”
“Wicked” also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode and Jeff Goldblum. Other cast members include Bowen Yang, Peter Dinklage, Bronwyn James and Keala Settle.
Based on the stage musical of the same name by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman — which in turn was based on the 1995 novel of the same title by Gregory Maguire — the “Wicked” movie offers a new perspective on the witches of Oz before Dorothy’s arrival. It follows Elphaba, the green-skinned witch, and Glinda, the golden-haired witch, from their time as students at Shiz University to their eventual destinies as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.
The film's first trailer is set for release this Wednesday.
