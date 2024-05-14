Watch: Jon M. Chu reveals how Glinda, Elphaba were cast in 'Wicked'

Based on the stage musical of the same name by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman — which in turn was based on the 1995 novel of the same title by Gregory Maguire — the “Wicked” movie offers a new perspective on the witches of Oz before Dorothy’s arrival. It follows Elphaba, the green-skinned witch, and Glinda, the golden-haired witch, from their time as students at Shiz University to their eventual destinies as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.