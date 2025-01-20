Watch livestream of Donald Trump's inauguration inside the US Capitol Rotunda

Inauguration Day is Monday, meaning President-elect Donald Trump will take the Oath of Office and be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

Trump's ceremony has been moved from outside the U.S. Capitol to indoors due to forecasted extreme cold. The president-elect said his inauguration address, prayers and other speeches would be delivered inside the U.S. Capitol's Rotunda.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of Trump's inauguration, beginning at 10 a.m. EST. You can watch the embedded video at the top of the page or USA TODAY's YouTube channel.

A general view shows the West Front of the U.S. Capitol building during snowfall a day before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term, in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 19, 2025.

Inauguration live updates: Donald Trump to take oath of office, return for second term

Thousands have traveled to Washington, D.C. for Trump's second inauguration. Also expected to attend: World leaders, including China's Vice President Han Zheng and tech billionaires, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

Former presidents are also expected to attend the inauguration on Monday, including President Joe Biden, who is leaving office, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

