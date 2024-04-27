How To Watch The White House Correspondents’ Dinner With POTUS & Colin Jost On TV & Livestream

UPDATED with more details: There’s no Saturday Night Live tonight, but President Joe Biden is just hours away from stepping up as comedian-in-chief at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Along with SNL‘s Colin Jost, Biden will be the headliner Saturday at the annual gathering of politicians, the journalists who cover them, titans of industry, and celebrities. The climax of a weekend of activities and parties from CNN, CAA, WME, UTA, Comcast/NBCUniversal News Group, ABC News, CBS, Politico and Deadline itself, the shindig in the Washington Hilton’s massive ballroom commonly has more power players and famous faces than any international summit or awards show.

Livestream coverage begins at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET via C-SPAN. Watch it live on Deadline here.

Already soirees all over Washington have seen Jost, spouse Scarlett Johansson, Rosario Dawson, Chris Pine, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Jellyroll, The Diplomat‘s Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell out and about this week and today leading up to the big event this evening.

There also have been plenty of protesters within earshot outside the hotel along Connecticut Avenue.

Having grown over the past couple of decades from a low-key get-together for the White House Correspondents Association and its scholarship recipients to one of the premier events on the DC social calendar, the 103-year old WHCD has had a resurgence of sorts the past few years. The Covid pandemic saw the dinner go dark in 2020 and 2021, and the notoriously thin-skinned Donald Trump snubbed the gathering during his entire presidency.

That is all old news this year for the Kelly O’Donnell-led WHCA, with the President and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris all set to be in attendance, and Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update co-host Jost set to provide the zingers and Deep State roasting required.

With Jost as the night’s main entertainer, expect his wife and superstar Johansson to be there too. That SNL and Avengers star power will feature on a guest list that includes Chris Pine, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Jon Hamm. Rosario Dawson, Andrew McCarthy, Hiro Sanada, Sonequa Martin-Green, Molly Ringwald and Rachel Brosnahan, as well as Netflix’s The Diplomat stars and series creator Debora Cahn, are among those also planning to attend the dinner. The Diplomat team were the headliner’s at a Deadline event at the Irish ambassador’s residence on this morning.

Our #WHCD kick off event with the cast & creator of Netflix's #TheDiplomat at the Irish Ambassador's residence @tedstew moderating pic.twitter.com/831aBQrGyY — Dominic Patten (@DeadlineDominic) April 27, 2024

Besides Biden, another president will be at the WHCD this year: SAG-AFTRA leader Fran Drescher, along with guild national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

For those who can’t make it in person, the WHCD will be broadcast live on several outlets and online beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Here’s a rundown of networks’ coverage plans.

CNN

Set to host the morning-after party, CNN is going all in for the WHCD this year, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with live coverage hosted by CNN News Central’s John Berman and Sara Sidner. Coverage will include Laura Coates and Harry Enten interviewing red carpet arrivals to commentary from talking heads S.E. Cupp, Scott Jennings, Van Jones, Cari Champion and Van Lathan, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned news network will be spotlighting the journalism-student scholarships and award winners as much as the celebs.

FOX NEWS

Certain to puncture some egos and boost others, Fox News Channel’s Jimmy Failla will host Fox News Saturday Night from the WHCD red carpet from 9-11 p.m. ET/ 6-8 p.m. PT. Set to sit down with other FNC talents like White House correspondent Peter Doocy and Fox News Sunday anchor Shannon Bream, Failla will also offer commentary on both Biden and Jost’s remarks.

The WHCD will also stream live for pay TV subscribers on CNN.com and CNN connected TV.

MSNBC

The Comcast-owned outlet has both pre-dinner and afterparty events planned, as well as live coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT online.

On MSNBC, Ayman Mohyeldin hosts Ayman starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with an NBC News reporter on the red carpet. From 8-11 p.m. ET/ 5-8 p.m. PT, MSNBC will be inside the WHCD, again with coverage hosted by Mohyeldin.

You can check it out on the small screen or online:

