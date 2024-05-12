Whoopi Goldberg Talks Romance: Dates ‘Can’t Spend the Night’ but ‘Hit-and-Runs’ Are Great

“I want to see you when I see you, and then you go,” said ‘The View’ co-host, who was previously married three times

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Whoopi Goldberg in May 2024

Whoopi Goldberg prefers experiences with romantic partners to be brief.

While chatting about marriage and dating on The Don Lemon Show on Thursday, May 9, Goldberg, 68, said she is a “fundamentally a selfish person” — and that means her space is her space.

“I've found that because I have a wonderful kid and a son-in-law and three grandkids and one great grand that I don't have time for a whole lot of other people coming in into my into my life,” she said while promoting her memoir, Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me.

Non-overnight hookups (or in Goldberg’s words “hit-and-runs”) are “great,” she said — as long as she wakes up alone. “Don't mind those,” she said of the brief encounters. “But you can't spend the night.”

Applauding — and giggling — at her phrasing of “hit-and-run,” Lemon, 58, fist-bumped Goldberg and asked, “They still happen?”

“Oh, yeah,” The View co-host said. “And you have to give yourself permission because you know you have this whole line of words that are stacked up in your head about what you are if you say a ‘hit-and-run’ is where you want to be, and you don't want to be married.”

YouTube Whoopi Goldberg on ‘The Don Lemon Show‘ on May 9, 2024.

“You know, ‘Oh, am I a whore? Am I this? Am I a terrible person because I don't want to…’ and I never really thought about it,” she said. “I just thought, ‘Well I must be doing it wrong, ’cause other people seem to be able to have figured it out.’ “

But, the Sister Act star said, “What I didn't realize with that was that I had figured it out.”

“I just was surprised by the fact that I didn't really want it, but I like to hit-and-run,” she continued. “And my mother said well maybe you should just throw a throw a party from now on, not get married anymore.”

“I don't really want that,” she said of marriage. “I want to see you when I see you, and then you go.”

Goldberg has been married three times. She and her first husband Alvin Martin, who share a daughter, Alex, 49, divorced in 1979. She was also married to cinematographer David Claessen from 1986 to 1988, and Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 to 1995.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage Whoopi Goldberg and daughter Alex Martin in 2015.

And she does not want to be married ever again, she revealed on the May 10 episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? on MAX.

“No, I don't,” she told Wallace, 76, after he asked about wanting to share in a marriage.

“I don't care how you feel. It’s terrible,” she said with a laugh. “You know, when you're married to somebody, you have to be invested in how they're feeling. I am not.”

“I’m invested in my kid. I'm invested in her kids. I'm invested in my son-in-law. I'm invested in my friends,” she continued. “But I'm not invested in a relationship that would require as much as having a child requires and I know that that's not for me.”



