Why Jenna Ortega Skipped the 2024 Met Gala
Jenna Ortega decided to sit out this year’s Met Gala festivities. Last year, the actress embraced the dark style of her famous Netflix character, Wednesday, and wore a Victorian-era-inspired gown by designer Thom Browne. It happened to perfectly fit the theme, which honored the work of the late Karl Lagerfeld and the 2023 exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Lagerfeld passed in 2019 and had a passion for tailored black-and-white looks.
The actress’s black-and-white ensemble included a gold chain, button details, a cropped jacket, a ribbon necktie, and a long train that fell behind her as she walked up the famous stairs. She wore the look with black, transparent knee-high stockings, heeled patent shoes, and diamond drop earrings and a diamond ring by Marli.
“I’ve always respected goth culture,” Ortega told Vogue in April 2023. “I’ve always had a darker sense of humor, but I never felt like I was able to express that. Now I feel like I can embrace those qualities in myself.”
The actress made her Met Gala debut in 2022, where she went in a completely different direction. She wore a hot-pink semi-sheer Valentino minidress, Barbie-pink tights, and platform heels.
