Why Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Skipped the 2024 Met Gala

Katy Perry is no stranger to the Met Gala, but her attendance throughout the years has been sporadic. This year, that pattern continued: Neither Perry nor her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, attended the event. After an AI-generated photo of the singer walking the red carpet circulated on social media, she called out the fake image on Instagram. “Couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work,” Perry captioned the photo dump, which included a text from her mom complimenting her gown. Turns out, the image was from the 2018 Met Gala.

The couple was most recently spotted together promoting Bloom’s new TV series Orlando Bloom: To the Edge, and Perry is in the midst of filming season 22 of American Idol, for which she serves as a celebrity judge. Their busy schedules provide an easy explanation for why a Met Gala appearance just didn’t fit in the books.

Perry made her Met Gala debut back in 2009 and, ever since, she’s been unafraid to deliver extravagant, over-the-top looks that push the limits of red carpet dressing. One of her most famous Met outfits arrived in 2019: Dressing for the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme, Perry stole the spotlight when she arrived in a fully lit crystal chandelier minidress by Moschino, complete with a functioning headpiece to match.

Theo Wargo - Getty Images

At the end of the night, Perry changed into a realistic cheeseburger costume, also by Moschino, which she could remove to reveal a green, ruffled lettuce minidress underneath. For footwear, she stepped into a pair of bedazzled burger sneakers, and added a toothpick headpiece.

“I decided once you show up as a cheeseburger to the Met and conquer the theme of ‘camp,’ you can do anything! I feel like that is peak,” Perry told Footwear News in 2022. “We all know that women are not just one thing. That goes for me with my fashion personality. I’ve taken a satirical approach to fashion. I’ve always had fun with it, I’ve never taken it too seriously.”

Kevin Mazur/MG19 - Getty Images

