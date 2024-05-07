Why Khloé Kardashian Skipped the 2024 Met Gala

While Khloé Kardashian made her debut at the Met Gala in 2022, this is the socialite’s second year in a row missing out on the festivities. This year, her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner supported the Costume Institute. Kim wore a metallic Maison Margiela corset dress with a cozy coordinating cardigan, while Kendall sported an archival 1999 Givenchy dress with a deep neckline and a risqué back cutout, and Kylie donned a cream Oscar de la Renta gown.

As for why Khloé didn’t attend this time around? The star has yet to comment, but she’s previously said on The Kardashians that she’s “not big on red carpets” and has “opted not to go” in years past.

Khloé’s first and last Met Gala was in 2022. She looked gorgeous in a gold, beaded gown by Moschino and dramatic black opera gloves that just grazed the floor. The whole family was in attendance, including momager Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Kevin Mazur/MG22 - Getty Images

Eldest sister Kourtney also made her Met Gala debut in 2022, alongside husband Travis Barker. She was dressed in a cropped white button-up and a black and nude maxi skirt with black pointed-toe pumps.

Kim was there with her boyfriend at the time, Pete Davidson. To honor the “Gilded Glamour” theme, she wore the exact dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to famously sing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to JFK. She even had her hair bleached blonde.

Kendall wore a black transparent, cropped tank with a ruffled ball gown skirt. The supermodel bleached her brows for the occasion. Kylie radiated bridal energy in a tiered, tulle white ball gown with a veiled baseball cap, which she wore backwards on her head. And Kris looked lovely in a one-shoulder, butter-yellow gown with white opera gloves.

Kevin Mazur/MG22 - Getty Images

