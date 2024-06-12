This Is Why Mrs Brown Has Been Recast In The New Paddington Film

Paddington is back for a whole new adventure Moviestore/Shutterstock

Bring out the marmalade sandwiches, because our favourite duffle coat-wearing bear is back for a new adventure.

Paddington In Peru is set to arrive on screens on 8 November, and the brand new trailer points to this being the most exciting outing yet.

The new movie sees Paddington embark on a trip to Peru with the Brown family to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now lives in the (adorably named) Home for Retired Bears.

But when they arrive with Aunt Lucy nowhere to be found, an unexpected adventure into the Amazon rainforest ensues to bring her back.

Following the much-loved first Paddington movie and the – let’s be honest – cinematic masterpiece that is Paddington 2, fans are understandably beside themselves at news of a third film later this year.

However, we’ll be missing one beloved star of the franchise, as Sally Hawkins will not be returning as Mrs Brown.

Sally Hawkins in the first Paddington film Moviestore/Shutterstock

Instead, she’ll be replaced by Emily Mortimer, known for her work in Mary Poppins Returns, Hugo and the BBC adaptation of Little Women.

To be clear, there was no controversy behind-the-scenes regarding the casting change, it just seemed that the Shape Of Water actor felt like it was the right time to step back from the Paddington films.

In a statement to Variety last year, Sally shared: “For me it has felt the right time to hand the reins over to another, and one can’t get much better than the truly wonderful Emily Mortimer, she is extraordinarily special.

“She will embody the essence of Mary Brown and yet make it utterly her own.”

The new-look Brown family in the Paddington In Peru trailer Studio Canal

In her statement, Sally added that she is “and will always be in love with Paddington’s world”.

“I already greatly miss my on and off-screen family,” she insisted. “The experience of making the first two films has truly been some of the best and most creative times I have had in the world of film.”

The Oscar nominee concluded: “They both gave me so much joy. I will forever hold them so very close to my heart indeed.”

Emily Mortimer Samir Hussein via Getty Images

But while we’ll certainly be missing Sally on this adventure, we’ll at least have some new faces with Olivia Colman, Rachel Zegler and Antonio Banderas joining the cast.

Thankfully, Dame Julie Walters will also be back as the Browns’ housekeeper Mrs Bird.

Dougal Wilson will be directing the new movie, taking over from Paul King who helmed the first two movies.

