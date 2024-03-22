William Shatner's Simple Secret for Being 'Energetic' at 93: 'Stay Curious' (Exclusive)

Shatner spoke to PEOPLE at his 'You Can Call Me Bill' documentary premiere at The Culver Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday

JC Olivera/Shutterstock William Shatner at 'You Can Call Me Bill' premiere in Los Angeles on March 21, 2024

William Shatner is revealing how he stays "energetic" in his 90s.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of his documentary You Can Call Me Bill at The Culver Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, the actor — who celebrates his 93rd birthday on Friday — shared what has helped him to remain youthful and engaged with his work.

“Just staying engaged in life, to stay curious. But the luck has a lot to do with it in your health,” Shatner tells PEOPLE. “Your life's energy, the soul energy of your body is a product of health. If you're sick, you can't be energetic. You're dying. So my luck has been, I've been healthy all my life.”

Amanda Edwards/Getty William Shatner at 'You Can Call Me Bill' premiere at The Culver Theater on March 21, 2024

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: William Shatner Steps Out to Celebrate You Can Call Me Bill Documentary Ahead of 93rd Birthday

The actor also said there's someone close to him who is also responsible for his youthful energy, telling PEOPLE that person is, "my wife."

Shatner was married to Elizabeth Martin from 2001 to 2020, however, rumors of a reconciliation began to swirl after they attended the Living Legends of Aviation Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 20, 2023, in California together. He then spoke to The Mirror at the event, stating, "My wife … she is the zest of life. She brings the flavor."

Meanwhile, at Thursday’s premiere, Shatner also revealed that he's feeling pretty laid back when it comes to celebrating his latest trip around the sun.

"Well, birthdays are purportedly a big day. I suppose there's a reason for somebody outside to celebrate, 'Oh my God, 93.' " he says, adding, "I'm not glorying in it."

The actor also shared that he had previously turned down an offer to film a documentary about his life.

Story continues

“Well, I'd been asked over the years to do a film like this, and I've turned it down. It seems so deadly, like this is your biography and goodbye,” he says, adding that the opportunity to collaborate with production company Legion M then came along.

Albert L. Ortega/Shutterstock William Shatner onstage at the afterparty for 'You Call Me Bill' Screening on March 21, 2024

Related: William Shatner's Fascinating Life, from Star Trek Icon to Real-Life Astronaut

He continues, “And Alexandre Philippe was a really wonderful artist. So the combination of this very imaginative way of making a film and this wonderful artist, and I thought, it's time that I tell my children as best I can.”

The documentary, which was directed by Philippe, looks at Shatner's decades-long career, including life after his famous role in Star Trek. He is, of course, widely known Captain James T. Kirk on the popular TV show. On Thursday, he added that the new film has enabled him to create a "legacy" for his kids.

“So this was a wonderful device to leave my legacy, I hate that word, to leave my remembrance on film to them and the ones that come after me,” he says.

Shatner shares three daughters Leslie, 65, Lisabeth, 62, and Melanie, 59, with his wife, Gloria Rand, 90, who he was married to from 1956–1969.

As to whether his children had seen the film before the premiere, the actor revealed that they hadn't and explained how he felt about their reaction to viewing it for the first time.

"I was nervous about it because it's so personal. I don't know how to deal with that. Ask me a question and it's all about me, so I got to say, 'Yes, wasn't I wonderful?'" he says, adding, "But I was buoyed by the ability to speak to my kids."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.