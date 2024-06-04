Adrienne Maloof and Dr. Paul Nassif 'Couldn't Be Any Prouder' After Their Twins Graduate High School

"So proud of my beautiful boys on their graduation day. Bittersweet as they move onto the next chapter of their lives," wrote Maloof on Instagram

Shutterstock; Adrienne Maloof/Instagram (L-R) AdrienneNassif and Dr Paul Nassif, Collin and Christian Nassif

Adrienne Maloof and Dr. Paul Nassif's twin sons, Collin and Christian, are officially high school graduates!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 62, and her ex-husband, 61, marked the milestone in a series of Instagram posts over the weekend.

Maloof, who also shares 20-year-old son Gavin with the Botched star, shared an Instagram Reel filled with photos of the twin boys sitting next to each other wearing blue graduation gowns, close-ups of their diplomas, and videos of the two throwing their caps in the air among their fellow graduates and close-ups of their diplomas.

"So proud of my beautiful boys on their graduation day. Bittersweet as they move onto the next chapter of their lives. 🎓💖 #graduation #proudmom," wrote Maloof in the caption.

In a separate post, the mom of three shared an additional photo of her twin sons wearing their graduation regalia and a peak at their post-graduation festivities.

Maloof captioned the post: "We had a blast celebrating graduation this weekend! 🎓 Overwhelmed with pride for my boys and excited for their future adventures 💖 #Graduation2024 #FutureStartsNow"

Adrienne Maloof/Instagram Adrienne Maloof with her twin sons Collin and Christian

Collin and Christian also posed for a sweet photo with their dad that was shared on his Instagram account.

"I can’t believe my baby boys… my twins… graduated high school today! @Christian.nassif and @Collin.nassif, you’ve made it so easy to be your dad; it’s truly the easiest job I’ve ever had. You both are such great kids, or should I say young men. You mean everything to me," the family patriarch wrote.

"I’ll be here for you every step of the way, but I truly couldn’t be any prouder of you or more excited about what the future has in store for you both. I love you forever. - Dad," he continued.

Also in attendance was Nassif's wife, Brittany, who posted Instagram photos of Collin and Christian with their younger half-sister Paulina.

"Congratulations to our boys @christian.nassif @collin.nassif for graduating high school today!! We love you!! ❤️," she shared in the caption.



