Amanda Kloots Praises Son for Being an 'Easy Kid,' Giving Her Time to 'Bring on the Summer Romance' (Exclusive)

"We've always had such a blast together," Kloots says of herself and her son

Matthew Taplinger/CBS via Getty Amanda Kloots and son Elvis

Amanda Kloots is open to a summer romance.

Speaking to PEOPLE at Project Angel Food's Lead with Love 5th Anniversary Special, the actress, 42, commented on her close relationship with her 5-year-old son Elvis, noting that he's "always been an easygoing kid."

"I mean, we've had such a blast together, whether I'm on my own or with him," she says, going on to say that she isn't ruling out finding love this summer.

"I always am able to find personal time. I have a lot of help, which helps. And bring on all the summer romance, sure, go ahead."

Earlier this month, Kloots shared a carousel of Instagram photos full of throwback shots of late husband Nick Cordero and Elvis during his first few days of life. “June 10, 2019 At 6:41am Elvis Eduardo Cordero was born after 56 hours of labor!!! Happy Birthday to Elvis!" the proud mom captioned the post.

She added, "I’m super nostalgic today so forgive all the photos that might be posted. I don’t think you ever feel as close to your partner as you do on the day your child is born. It’s a crazy and beautiful moment that I’ll never forget.”

“Nick was the cutest new dad… Elvis spent the first two days in the NICU and until I was strong enough to go he was running there every two minutes and taking every friend and family member to see his new son! He was SO PROUD. ❤️❤️❤️ How time flies and so much changes but we will always have this day and these memories,” she continued.

Kloots recently opened up about how her son is processing his dad’s death, who passed in 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. "It has come up a couple of times. And, of course, it's always at random, weird times,” she explained in TheRetaility.com's "In Conversation" series.

The proud mom added that watching him process the situation and ask his mom tough questions as he grows older is a “battle of emotions.”

Kloots then recalled a specific example from Cordero’s birthday celebration this year, saying, “This is the best way to sum up how he is understanding things right now.”

“On Nick's birthday,” she shared, “I like to plan a celebration on that day. So, we get a cake and we sing Happy Birthday to Dada. This year, we went to Del Frisco's [Steakhouse] because that was Nick and [my favorite].” She added that the steakhouse was “iconic” for the couple. “It became our spot.”

Kloots continued, “So, I took Elvis there for Nick's birthday this year [with] my girlfriend and her fiancé. And I'm getting Elvis all dressed up in a little, cute suit and talking about how it's Dada's birthday. And he goes, 'Will he be there?' So that's where we're at.”

She explained that Elvis is "very frank" about his dad not being alive because Kloots prioritized making that clear. “He knows he has a dad. He knows that his dad isn't alive. And he's very frank about 'my Dada is dead.' He will say [that]. Because I've been very clear about that. I didn't want to be — 'He's in the clouds,' " she said.

Read the original article on People.