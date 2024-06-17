Anne Hathaway Becomes a Beauty Influencer in 'LipTok' Video Revealing Her Genius Lip-Plumping Hack: WATCH!

All you need is a hairpin and 30 seconds of your day to get juicy lips the Anne Hatha-'way'

Jacopo Raule/Getty; Anne Hathaway/Instagram Anne Hathaway shares lip-plumping beauty hack in new "LipTok" video

Anne Hathaway isn't gatekeeping when it comes to her go-to beauty hack for plump lips.

The Idea of You star, 41, has a trick for perfecting her pout before a big photo shoot or red carpet, and she just shared it in a new TikTok (or more appropriately named “LipTok” by the Oscar winner) tutorial.

The video, shared on June 17, starts off with the mom of two getting her hair done by celebrity stylist and longtime friend Adir Abergel on the set of a campaign shoot for skincare brand Shiseido. (Hathaway's the latest celebrity ambassador for the brand.)

“I’ve been sat in a chair for a while, we get on set and I took a look at the monitor and I thought my upper lip looked just a little wilted,” Hathaway said.

To make her lips look a little more alive and plump, she taps them gently with a hairpin.

“I sort of stimulated my lip to try and get some blood flow back there, to get some circulation,” she explained. But, she added, "everybody looked at me like I had three heads.”

Like any DIY beauty quick-fix, Hathaway’s comes with a few disclaimers (for safety, of course).

“You can overdo this, you can push too hard. It’s meant to be a gentle thing you don’t do longer than 30 seconds,” Hathaway clarified. “Don’t stab yourself. If you’ve drawn blood you’ve gone too far. It’s not a vampire LipTok. It's just a little something to wake your upper lip up.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Anne Hathaway

After hitting peak fashion IT girl status thanks to a number of high profile campaigns including Versace and Bulgari, Hathaway’s beauty influencer era doesn’t come as a surprise.

Since joining TikTok in May with a montage of memorable life moments, the mom of two has posted only one other video, leaving fans wanting more.

In her second-ever video, uploaded on May 22, she took followers inside her night at Bulgari’s glam High Jewelry event in Rome, to which she wore the now-viral custom white Gap by Zac Posen shirtdress with Bulgari bling.

Elisabetta Villa/Getty Anne Hathaway in Gap by Zac Posen

The look, styled by Erin Walsh, became so coveted after Hathaway’s appearance, that Gap released a $158 version of it. To no one’s surprise, it sold out in three hours.

According to a press release from Gap, the Poplin White Shirtdress, which featured an open neckline and cinched waistline similar to Hathaway’s bespoke ensemble, making it the ultimate look for less.



