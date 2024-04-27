'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F': New promo released of Eddie Murphy movie starring NFL's Jared Goff

A real Detroit Lions quarterback and a fictional Detroit cop in Beverly Hills? Their universes have collided.

A new promo posted online Thursday for Netflix's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" stars Jared Goff as he reveals how Eddie Murphy's famous character helped him fit in when he moved from the Los Angeles Rams to the Motor City.

The former L.A. Rams player explains that he turned to Murphy's Foley because, of course, he knows both places. In the video, Goff takes notes on the game film — aka clips from the latest installment of Murphy's hit comedy/action franchise — to study how Murphy's Detroit police detective handles himself.

"More cursing," Goff writes, regarding how to greet his new Lions teammates after Murphy unloads a string of F-bombs in various scenes.

Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in Netflix's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F."

Goff proceeds to carefully watch tips on things like being spontaneous and stealing a police helicopter as Murphy's comedic mayhem is seen in quick glimpses.

The most important piece of advice that Goff got from Foley? Ignore the critics.

"Because guys like us, we get the last laugh," says Goff.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff walks on the field before the NFC championship game against San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.

"Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on July 3.

In the movie, Foley is back in L.A. after his daughter (Taylour Paige) is put in danger. There, Foley gets a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and reunites with his former police sidekicks (Judge Reinhold and John Ashton).

