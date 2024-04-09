Billionaire Jets Owner Woody Johnson Called Out Over ‘Bulls**t’ Trump Praise

Woody Johnson, the billionaire owner of the New York Jets, was ripped for his fawning praise of former President Donald Trump on Monday.

Johnson hailed the presumptive GOP nominee as “extremely compassionate” and “extremely funny” in an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters.

“I think the world will be a safer, better place [with Trump as president], there’ll be less crime,” claimed Johnson, who is the great-grandson of the founder of Johnson & Johnson and served as U.S. ambassador to Britain during Trump’s presidency.

“He’s extremely compassionate. People don’t know that,” Johnson added of Trump. “He’s extremely funny. People are starting to appreciate his sense of humor. And he just impressed all of us once again.”

Watch the video here:

Woody Johnson: Trump is extremely compassionate. People don’t know that. He’s extremely funny. People are starting to appreciate his sense of humor pic.twitter.com/cA0Xb2zX43 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 9, 2024

Johnson, who bought the Jets in 2000, made his comments after a high-dollar weekend fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, raised a reported $50.5 million for Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Critics reminded Johnson of Trump’s less-than-funny and compassionate moments. Former GOP lawmaker Joe Walsh, the one-time tea party movement favorite, called Johnson’s praise “bullshit.”

Bullshit. Trump is NOT compassionate. Not at all. https://t.co/CmOCfe4Q6l — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 9, 2024

Remember when he was first sworn in the office and had his cabinet meeting and he expected every person sitting at the table even people who are like generals should rave on and on about how great Trump is. It was the most awkward, looking first day of work video I’ve ever seen. — Kelly Harrison (@kellyharrison36) April 9, 2024

They try to polish that turd at every opportunity. — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) April 9, 2024

I've never witnessed a person with less empathy than Donald Trump.



And his "humor" is always juvenile and cruel. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 9, 2024

I’ve literally never heard him tell a joke. We’ve all heard him try. https://t.co/8RvPG4vLlO — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) April 9, 2024

He bragged about sexual assault. He led a deadly insurrection to overthrow the govt. He’s mocked war heroes and wounded soldiers. He praises dictators. He’s facing 92 felony counts. Like, what are we doing here? Why are we tolerating and entertaining this absurd bullshit?! https://t.co/ZoVcXNP18z — Ballark (@ballark) April 9, 2024

this guy and Aaron Rodgers deserve each other https://t.co/CoguX2qaEE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 9, 2024

Someone who employs Aaron Rodgers might think so. Decency and integrity doesn’t matter to him. — MJ (@JazdzykMark) April 9, 2024

Who are these "people" this bootlicker speaks of? Trump wouldn't know compassion if it bit him, and his "humor" is that of the 12-year-old school bully who liked to throw rocks at cats. https://t.co/2VCXNucTyq — Casey Lewis (@cynical_tutu) April 9, 2024

His sense of humor! Like the time he told people to inject bleach and eat horse dewormer and then a million Americans died. https://t.co/KRSLz8CNwn — Matt Stehman (@MattStehman) April 9, 2024

Hard to believe that the New York Jets suck so much…. https://t.co/oWkGVWfNy7 — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) April 9, 2024

One more reason to hate the @nyjets — Nick Proto (@NickProto) April 9, 2024

Pretty obvious why this scion of obscene inherited wealth is one of the most incompetent owners in the history of the NFL. https://t.co/U7x6HrfCkm — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 9, 2024

Look, guys!



You gotta give people a chance to realize how compassionate and funny Prisondent Trump really is.



It's only been 78 years. — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) April 9, 2024

MAGA owner of the Jets. Committed follower of the demented sociopath. — Richard Signorelli 🌱🇺🇦 🌊 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 (@richsignorelli) April 9, 2024

