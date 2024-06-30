Bluey's new mini-episodes get Disney+ premiere date

The Disney+ premiere date for Bluey's new mini-episodes has been confirmed.

Along with a new trailer, the streaming service revealed that the first batch of short episodes will debut on Wednesday, July 3.

Earlier this year, the hit Australian children's series, which follows a lovable Blue Heeler dog and her family, announced that there will be 20 new 'minisodes' for fans to enjoy.

The first batch of Bluey mini-episodes, which are all between one and three minutes in length, are titled as follows:

Burger Dog

Bingo 3000

Muffin Unboxing

Letter

Hungry

Three Pigs

Animals

The second batch of short episodes will premiere on the streamer later this year, with the final batch set to debut in 2025.

The episodes will introduce a variety of new faces, as well as marking the return of fan-favourite characters such as Unicorse, Nana and Bob Heeler.

Some of the "funny and sweet moments" explored in the episodes include Dad getting a 'tattoo', and a behind-the-scenes look at Bluey and her sister Bingo's dreamhouse.

News of the mini-episodes follows the emotional end to Bluey's third season in April.

The show's special 28-minute episode, titled 'The Sign', left many fans worried that the BAFTA-winning series would be ending after a "For Sale" sign appeared outside Bluey's family home.

The show later released a surprise new episode, aptly titled 'Surprise', which followed Bluey and Bingo as they made their dad play two different games with them at the same time.

Cecilia Persson, managing director of BBC Studios Kids & Family, previously shared her excitement at the new mini-episodes, saying: "We know that fans loved 'The Sign' and were delighted when 'Surprise' suddenly landed so we are extremely happy to bring them even more Bluey.

"The minisodes were created to dive deeper into the wonderful world and characters of Bluey, highlighting the cultural references and games that ignite joy amongst our fans.

"From Dad's new robot to Unicorse's no-filter, we know fans will go wackadoo for this fantastic new content."

The first batch of Bluey mini-episodes will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 3.





